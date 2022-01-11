Harrison Actor Jack Alcott Rehearsed Climactic Scene With a Baseball Bat for the ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Finale

Fans were once again divided by the Dexter: New Blood finale.

Most people agree that the final scene between Dexter (Michael C Hall) and Harrison (Jack Alcott) was gripping.

Dexter: New Blood creators knew they had to prepare for the final confrontation between Harrison and his estranged father throughout the season.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood finale spoilers.]

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, was interviewed on the Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up Podcast in January.

The finale of Dexter: New Blood aired on October 10th.

There was a baseball bat involved in Phillips’ description of Harrison’s final confrontation with Dexter.

One of the reasons Hall and Phillips waited eight years to bring Dexter back was to ensure that his son Harrison was old enough to be involved in a significant story.

In the Dexter: New Blood finale, Phillips still realized he was asking a lot of Alcott.

The revival of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ encountered one issue that was more serious than the COVID-19 protocols.

On the Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up Podcast, Phillips said, “People don’t realize this is a very difficult scene, and Jack is a young actor.”

“We were chasing snow everywhere we went because we shot completely out of order, but we had a little behind-the-scenes chat about how difficult this scene is going to be for Jack.”

Let’s do an interior scene in the therapist’s office in the middle of a snowstorm to warm up Jack’s chops and his relationship with Michael C Hall.”

Dexter began teaching Harrison his code in the penultimate episode.

He invited Harrison to participate in the assassination of Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown).

Dexter intended to take Harrison to Los Angeles to form a father-son duo.

Harrison said no after Angela caught him and Dexter killed Deputy Logan (Alano Miller).

“Then one weekend, we all went into the Massachusetts offices and cleared out the bullpen where all the assistants were,” Phillips explained.

“You couldn’t be close to each other because of COVID.”

A baseball bat was in my office for some reason.

That was given to Jack.

Alcott practiced the scene in which Harrison holds a rifle against Dexter and then uses it with the baseball bat.

“I believe Dexter yearned for some kind of…

