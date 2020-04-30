Harrison Ford Breaks His Silence After Plane Incident Sparks FAA Investigation

Harrison Ford is once again the subject of a FAA investigation.

In a statement to E! News an FAA spokesperson confirmed they are “investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing.” They also assured that while the pilot committed an incursion “there was no danger of a crash.”

Said pilot is Ford, who released his own statement via his personal rep. “Actor and pilot Harrison Ford was involved in a runway incursion April 24th at the Hawthorne Airport. Mr. Ford crossed the airport’s only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error,” they stated. “The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft.”

They also reiterated, “No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Harrison has had a brush with the law. Over the years, the 77-year-old has been the subject of numerous investigations after being involved in crashes or near-crashes.

According to NBC, Ford has been involved in numerous accidents on and off the road. In 1999, he crash-landed a helicopter during a flight training course.

Then, a year later he made an emergency landing while flying with one other passenger. In the process, he clipped the wing on the tarmac, but he and the passenger escaped unharmed.

In 2015 he also crashed a WWII era plane on a golf course after having engine troubles. His son Ben Ford shared that his dad was “battered, but ok.” He survived the incident with a head wound.

Despite the aforementioned incidents, the actor has been hailed for his piloting skills.