Harrison Ford reveals that Indiana Jones 5 will begin filming this summer

Harrison Ford is ready to put his Indiana Jones hat back on.

The veteran actor leaked new details about the forthcoming fifth sequel while sitting down with Ellen DeGeneres on her Friday show.

There Ford, 77, revealed that the movie is definitely in the works and is set to start shooting this summer.

Harrison was cheeky with his answer.

After Ellen asked about the movie, the Star Wars actor replied with a tricky double negative.

‘I can deny that it’s NOT happening,’ he smiled, letting several seconds pass before audiences finally caught on and erupted into applause.

Harrison also revealed that the saga will begin filming again this summer.

Ford said he was still ‘excited to play Indie, 39 years after originally playing the adventurous archaeologist.

‘It’s gonna be fun,’ he told Ellen ‘I am excited. They’re great fun to make.’

Indiana Jones won over audiences with 1981’s Raiders Of The Lost Ark – largely considered one of the best films in the action-adventure genre.

It was followed up by the equally beloved prequel Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom in 1984, and then later the sequel Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade in 1989.

Indie got the reboot treatment once more in 2008 with Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull, which was slammed by fans and critics.