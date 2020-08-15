Harry and Meghan bought home from Russian tycoon who ‘threatened to kill wife’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bought a sprawling mansion from a Russian oligarch who allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to have taken out a £7.27million mortgage to buy their palatial nine-bedroom Californian estate.

The seller of the 2003-built property was a limited liability company tied to controversial Russian investor Sergey Grishin.

The billionaire is the former owner of another nearby home, known as the Scarface mansion after it appeared in the 1983 Al Pacino movie.

Grishin and his ex-wife Anna Fedoseeva are currently embroiled in an intense legal battle.

He denies her claims that he held a gun to her head and knocked her teeth out.

In court documents it is alleged that he “sent numerous death threats, violent images, and pornographic images to his wife and (her new partner Jennifer) Sulkess in text and video messages”, the Sun reported.

It is alleged he texted Fedoseeva claiming he had a “Glock” for her.

The same documents include allegations that he pointed a gun with a silencer at her head and forced her to strip.

Grishin denies the claims.

A spokesperson for the Russian said he was the ‘victim of a fraud’ and claimed his ex-wife planned to defraud him of millions of dollars to fund her life with her new partner, MailOnline reported.

Grishin later claimed, in a lawsuit filed in California, that his wife and her new partner Sulkess were lovers and they were trying to trick him out of millions of dollars.

When that failed she Fedoseeva began making ‘false’ claims against Grishin, the spokesperson added.

Fedoseeva told MailOnline: “I keep reading articles which say that Harry and Meghan have ‘quietly’ bought this house.

“I would try and keep it quiet too if I bought a house from a Russian oligarch who was…in court for terrorising his wife with a gun. He is a monster.”

Regardless of the home’s former owners, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will now need to find almost £50,000 per month over the next 30 years to cover the repayments, property taxes and insurances.

The couple managed to secure a mortgage despite still owing the British taxpayer £2.4million for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, their former home near Windsor Castle.

It was previously agreed the former senior royals would pay £18,000 a month to repay the cost of refurbishing the cottage which they left when they fled the UK in November last year.

A source said: “All combined, Harry and Meghan need to find around £68,000 per month to meet their financial commitments. It is a staggering amount.

“No wonder they want to get working.”

The couple had faced paying much more for their new home, but after haggling over the price for the 14,563-square-foot house, they managed to knock more than £7.5 million of the asking price.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, eventually landed the mansion which boasts a rose garden, pool, theatre, arcade, children’s play area and guest house,for £11.1 million after putting down a £3.8 million deposit.

It also has a stripper pole installed in its gym.

Tax records for the seven-acre property, which took five years to complete, match limited liability companies previously created by the Duchess.

Documents seen by the Mirror show the Suessex’s house was bought by a company called the Residential Real Estate Trust on June 9.

Although there are no names attached to the secretive trust, it matches that of a previous LLC created up by Meghan called Frim Fram Inc.

Pictures previously taken inside the home show high beamed ceilings, mock real fires, a library, ten-seater dining room, spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, theatre and a wine cellar.

Guests can be entertained in the games room complete with poker table,pinball machines, bar and pool table.

Photographs of the interior found in old listings show one of the bedrooms has a children’s bedroom shaped like a pink princess castle.

Outside, the sprawling estate is hedged and gated from the street and reached by a winding drive paved with hand-cut, locally sourced stone.

Beyond the entrance are tiered English rose gardens, 100-year-old olive trees and tall Italian cypress trees, five-car garage manicured laws and large swimming pool.

Other features include a tennis court, a children’s cottage, a tea house,and on the south end of the grounds sits a two bed/two bath guest house should they invite any of the royals to visit.

According to US reports, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is helping to look after the couple’s one-year-old son Archie, has already been to the house.

A source told the Mirror: “Meghan has been desperate to find a home her and Harry can raise their family in.

“It no secret they would like a little brother or sister for Archie.

“They think they have found the perfect home in which they and their children can thrive.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise if they were still there when their children go on to have kids.”

Sources say the couple left their temporary home on Vancouver Island,Canada, in March to begin house hunting in earnest.

When they first arrived in Los Angeles, they lived in a £14 million Beverly Hills mansion loaned to them by American star Tyler Perry.

Real estate agent Elham Anders told the Mirror the Sussexes will have paid a premium for their privacy, not just a home.

She said: “People like Oprah and other stars leave Hollywood behind because Montecito and Santa Barbara provide them with the peace and quiet they want.

“Because it is a celebrity enclave stars come and go as they pretty much please without being bothered.

“Houses here are expensive, but it’s not just bricks and mortar people are paying for – its privacy.

“When I speak to a lot of my clients, many place that at the top of their list in terms of what they want from a property.

“Harry and Meghan could live there for months without anyone seeing them.”

The property is located on a private road in a luxury and secluded estate in Montecito.

The home is around a two-hour drive from downtown Los Angeles, and almost every house in the multi-million-pound neighbourhood is designed for privacy, with long driveways and large gates.

Neighbours include Orpah, Ellen DeGeneres, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lopez,

Steven Spielberg, Whoopi Goldberg and Kevin Costner who all live close by.

Some social media users have speculated Harry’s father Prince Charles has helped the couple fund their move although sources in the States say they have paid for it themselves.

According to usmortgagecalculator.com, after putting down a 35 per cent deposit, each month the couple will have to pay £34,703 in mortgage repayments, £11,650 in taxes and £3,260 in homeowners insurance. It totals £49,613.

The Sussexes reportedly have a combined wealth of £23 million.

Meghan is said to have amassed £3.8 in her acting career while Harry’s £19.2 million comprises of an inheritance from Princess Diana and an annual allowance from Prince Charles Since moving to north America, the Duke is known to have undertaken one paid for appearance at a star-studded JP Morgan summit in Miami in February.

He is said to have earned around £700,000 for his address.

Papers for their now in liquidation Sussex Royal Foundation showed it was owed £200,000 from an unknown source.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward said the couple’s new expenditure was “not going to be looked at very favourably”.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the move to the US media outlets, saying: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into their family home in July of this year.

“They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”