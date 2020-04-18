Harry and Meghan distribute food to corona risk groups

DUKAS 1/8 Harry and Meghan make themselves useful in their new home in Los Angeles and help out with a charity organization.

DUKAS 2/8 Meghan takes no risk and wears a protective glove when she rings the bell.

DUKAS 3/8 “They told us that they heard that our drivers were overloaded – and volunteered to reduce the drivers’ workload,” reports the organization’s chairman.







imago images / i Images 7/8 The couple first moved from England to Canada and has now settled in their new adopted home of America.

Getty Images 8/8 Meghan has already landed her first Hollywood job. She lends her voice to the film “Elephant”.

Did Harry (35) and Meghan (38) imagine their start in America to be more glamorous? The British Royal and his wife joined Project Angel Food in their new home in Los Angeles. The non-profit organization offers free meals for people who are too sick to shop and cook for themselves.

“They told us that they heard that our drivers were overloaded and volunteered to reduce the driver’s workload,” said Richard Ayoub, Chairman of Entertainment Tonight. The couple delivered perishable groceries to a total of 20 households. «I can’t believe they chose us. You worry about our vulnerable population. Our clients are at greatest risk of being infected with the corona virus because they have a weakened immune system due to illness and most of them are older than 60 years. » Harry and Meghan can be seen on video footage from security cameras with their hats and face masks. Meghan wears a glove with which she presses the bell button on the door.

Harry and Meghan have already worked twice for the organization

Harry’s and Meghan’s first assignment on Easter Sunday (April 12th) went so well that they were on the road again on Wednesday (April 15th) for a good cause. Project Angel Food delivers around 1,600 meals every day. However, demand has increased dramatically due to the corona virus pandemic. There are now 2,000 people using the organization’s services.