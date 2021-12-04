Harry Connick Jr., ‘Annie Live,’

Harry Connick Jr. on ‘Annie Live’

Taraji P Henson’s performance as villain Miss Hannigan in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live! musical event is a little unexpected.

In the role played by Cameron Diaz in the 2014 Annie film and Carole Burnett in the 1982 film, her co-star Harry Connick Jr. even called the former Empire actress “seductive.”

On Thursday, at 8 p.m., Annie Live! will premiere.

ET (Extraterrestrial Time)

“As Taraji P Hannigan, Taraji is seductive.

Connick Jr., who plays Daddy Warbucks, told E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week: “She’s such a powerful presence in the most wonderful way.”

“Being seduced by Miss Hannigan may not be as pleasurable as being seduced–potentially–by Taraji P Henson, but she’s so good at it that I think people will enjoy it.”

Henson admitted she was nervous about singing alongside Connick, a Tony Award-winning stage veteran, but the Miss Hannigan costume helped her overcome her fears.

“I’d pass out or clam up if I had to be Taraji,” she said.

“But it’s because I’m Miss Hannigan, and she’s a little crazy.”

It’s the most fun I’ve had in a long time, and I’ve been doing it for quite some time.”

Annie Live! stars Celina Smith, 12, as Annie, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell.

Rooster Hannigan is also played by Tituss Burgess, and President Franklin D Roosevelt is played by Alan Toy.

Jane Krakowski, Burgess’ co-star in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was cast as Lily St.

Regis, but she dropped out of the project after contracting COVID-19.

Megan Hilty, a Broadway veteran, was brought in to fill the role.

Neil Meron is one of the executive producers for the show.

With the 2013 broadcast of The Sound of Music starring Carrie Underwood, Meron and his late producing partner Craig Zadan helped revitalize the live TV musical genre.

It’s the network’s first live musical since 2018’s Jesus Christ Superstar and the cancellation of Hair in 2019.

‘Dr.’ from the previous year’s competition has been resurrected

Due to COVID-19 protocols, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical was not performed live.

Producer Bob Greenblatt thought Annie would be the ideal family-friendly musical to bring back to life this year.

“We figured, ‘If anyone’s going to do a live musical, it’s this one,” Greenblatt told USA Today.

“It’s a big, fun, upbeat musical that’s great for the whole family.”

There aren’t many titles in blue-chip musicals…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘Annie Live’: Harry Connick Jr. Calls Taraji P. Henson ‘Seductive’ Ahead of NBC Performance