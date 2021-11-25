Harry Connick Jr. in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Harry Connick Jr.’s new look at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is turning heads! The singer and actor, who plays Daddy Warbucks in NBC’s upcoming production of Annie Live!, looked unrecognizable as the musical’s wealthy benefactor character, sporting a shaved head instead of his signature dark locks.

Fans who were watching the parade from home were taken aback by Connick Jr.’s transformation, with many admitting that they didn’t recognize him at first! Scroll down to see how the internet reacted to the star’s new role.

Celina Smith and @HarryConnickJR are our “Annie Live!” friends.

Everything you need to know about the musical can be found here: https:t.coqMAtfI2FHCpic.twitter.comWbb7SeNqug

Connick Jr. greeted the crowd by exiting a vintage car with orphan Annie, played by 12-year-old star Celina Smith, at the start of his parade performance.

The much-awaited television musical will air in December.

2 at 8 p.m. on NBC, following in the footsteps of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, and other musicals on the network.

For those who need a closer look at Connick Jr. as Warbucks and Smith as Annie, NBC had previously released promotional photos.

Connick Jr.’s new look drew a lot of attention on social media.

(hashtag)MacysParadepic.twitter.comZpk3Dn9nOY

“Daddy Warbucks in the new Annie isn’t real, and he can’t hurt you.” oh yeah? care to explain? pic.twitter.comNBrLUTELAW

The majority of Twitter users agreed that Connick Jr.’s new look was not their favorite.

I wasn’t prepared for a bald Harry Connick Jr.

I’m not interested in living in a world where Harry Connick Jr. is bald.

Others used the occasion to make comparisons to other well-known bald characters from popular culture.

Here’s Harry Connick Jr, dressed as Kingpin.

I’m reminded of something when I see Harry Connick Jr bald, but what… pic.twitter.comSsMUtyu1VB

Other fans pointed out that, while many people sport the bald look, Connick Jr.’s Warbucks costume wasn’t the best example.

Is it just me, or is Harry Connick Jr. in a bald cap the scariest thing ever?

Some men look better when they’re bald, and Harry Connick Jr isn’t one of them. (hashtag)MacysParade

