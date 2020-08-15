Harry Enfield ‘splits from wife of 23 years and is being comforted by a female friend’

HARRY Enfield has split from Lucy his wife of 23 years.

Comedian Harry, best known for playing Kevin the Teenager, Loadsamoney and The Slobs, has moved out of the family home in Notting Hill and is being comforted by a female friend.

A friend of the former couples told the Mail: “It’s very sad, but Harry is living elsewhere.

“He’s being comforted by a female friend. Lucy’s heartbroken.”

The comedy actor, 59, and children’s clothes designer Lucy, 57, share three children together.

The couple had shunned the showbiz lifestyle and Harry has previously spoken about how Lucy and their children had no interest in his fame or comedy.

Speaking on BBC Radio 3’s Private Passions he said: “She had no interest in my comedy and she’s passed that on to our children!”

He added: ”I got bored of famous me very quickly … I don’t do fame ’cause I don’t do interviews.

“I don’t do it because I don’t really like talking about my own life very much, in public.”

He added to the Guardian in 2012: “My priorities are to be as normal and boring as possible. Go to the gym, walk the dog, look after the kids.

“Lucy has a whole huge business now [selling children’s clothes], so that’s a good excuse too.

“She can earn the money, and I’ll just keep pottering along.”

The Sun Online has contacted Harry’s representatives for comment.