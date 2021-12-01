Harry Hamlin Responds to a Question About Scott Disick’s Daughter Amelia’s Split

Amelia Hamlin, Harry Hamlin’s daughter, is his pride and joy.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the 20-year-old model was asked about her split from Scott Disick, who is 38 years her senior.

The 70-year-old actor responded to a fan who inquired about the reason for the split and whether he was secretly relieved that his daughter was no longer with Scott.

“Look, Amelia’s doing great,” Harry said, calling the question “interesting.”

She is single and living in New York.

I have no idea what happened because I didn’t pull the curtain.

To put it another way, I’m just glad she’s on her own.”

Lisa Rinna, Amelia’s mother, spoke out about the split and Scott’s alleged direct messaging scandal on WWHL in October.

Scott made headlines earlier this year after Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, claimed he sent him a direct message criticizing Kourtney’s PDA-filled trip with Travis Barker.

“Well, I don’t think that was helpful,” Lisa responded when asked if the alleged DM scandal played a role in the breakup.

There’s never just one reason why people break up, in my opinion.

It’s time to heal now, you know.

It’s now or never for everyone to heal.”

The Rinna-Hamlin family suffered a tragic loss in November, when Lisa’s mother, Lois, died. Harry spoke about his late mother-in-law on WWHL, saying, “She was dancing until three weeks before she passed.”

‘Lois would be delighted,’ Lisa texted me this morning.

‘She was the one who created People magazine.’

