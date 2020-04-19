Harry Kane’s heartfelt message to a four-year-old boy with cancer who beat coronavirus

Harry Kane addressed a sweet message to a four-year-old coronavirus survivor living with cancer.

Archie Wilks, four, from Saffron Walden, Essex, contracted coronavirus during cancer treatment but thankfully overcame the disease and is now back at home with his mother Harriet, dad Simon and twin brother Henry.

Simon was in hospital with Archie while he was taken from the peadiatric ward to the coronavirus ward, while Harriet was at home with Henry

The family appeared live from their home this morning on Good Morning Britain, where Harriet and Simon discussed their scary experience, before they were surprised with a sweet message from the England football captain.

‘Hi Archie, great to hear your feeling better and are on the mend,’ he said.

‘You’re a strong boy, just keep listening to the nurses, doctors and your parents,’ he added.

‘I hear you and your twin brother Henry love to play football, so keep playing in the garden, stay at home and I wish you all the best,’ he concluded.

‘How amazing,’ said a delighted Simon, who was holding Archie in his arms.

During the segment, Harriet explained the family took every precaution to keep Archie safe, but he still contracted the virus.

The four-year-old suffers from a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma, a type of nerve cancer.

‘We started quarantining and self-isolating about a week before lockdown,’ she said.

‘We were kinda just in the house, no visitors, nothing. Our health visitors came to do bits and pieces of care for Archie and hospital equipment that we couldn’t do without,’ she explained.

‘It was a bit of a shock to see he’d manage to get the virus,’ she admitted.

Simon explained Archie was receiving treatment in hospital when he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

‘It was very worrying. As Harriet said, we did not expect him to get it,’ Simon explained.

‘He was also undergoing immunotherapy, which gave him a slight cough.’

This changed when doctors found Archie had temperature, and was moved to a coronavirus ward in hospital after being diagnosed.

Simon also explained that the couple were particularly worried, because Archie has a history of being hit particularly hard by other viruses in the past, and of problems with his lungs.

The four-year-old was the first child patient to be with coronavirus at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

He had to be put on oxygen the first two nights, a stressful time for Simon and Harriet, but the father-of-two said they were thankful for the NHS staff who treated their son.

‘The nurses and doctors were so transparent, they were just really good and kept on top of it.’

Harriet, who stayed home with the couple’s other son, Henry, said she was particularly anxious, and said being away made it ‘a lot harder.’

However, the couple said they were trying to make the most of their family time in isolation, and encouraged other parents to ‘cherish every moment’.

‘Learn to be in the moment everyday, power through, just enjoy your kids,’ Simon said.