Harry Lennix, star of “The Blacklist,” is looking for love in a new holiday film.

Harry Lennix, star of The Blacklist, has played Harold Cooper on the show since the beginning.

Cooper is the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counter-Terrorism, and fans of The Blacklist are familiar with him as the leader of his task force and his dealings with Raymond “Red” Reddington.

Lennix, on the other hand, has had a number of other roles.

This year, fans can watch him look for love in a heartwarming new holiday film.

The characters on The Blacklist, including Harry Lennix’s character, have their fair share of love interests.

Cooper is the most successful member of his relationship.

He’s married to Charlene, but their relationship isn’t always easy.

Charlene has a history of cheating on her husband with their next-door neighbor, Doug Koster.

This storyline returns to haunt the Coopers in The Blacklist Season 9.

In episode 4, Koster is found dead, and Cooper has no recollection of what he was doing that night.

He also has a round missing from his service weapon.

Cooper appears to have killed the man, but it’s possible that he’s being blamed for Koster’s death.

Following Liz Keen’s death in the season 8 finale, Cooper and Charlene adopted her daughter Agnes.

If The Blacklist fans want to see Lennix in a more heartwarming role, they’re in luck.

A Christmas Together With You, a new Hallmark Channel holiday film starring Lennix, is currently airing.

Frank, a widower and father figure to a young woman named Megan, is played by Lennix.

Megan persuades Frank to go on a road trip to find his high school sweetheart, Claire, and win her over.

Things don’t go as smoothly as the couple had hoped.

Megan meets a man named Steve along the way, and she can’t seem to get rid of him.

Steve owns the lodge where Frank and Megan track down Claire.

Megan discovers that she, too, may be given a second chance at love as the two become closer.

Lennix has had a long and illustrious career.

Aside from The Blacklist, Lennix has appeared in action films such as Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and…

