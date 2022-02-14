‘Harry Potter’ benefited from ‘Not Selling Sex,’ as ‘Twilight’ did, according to Emma Watson.

Twilight and Harry Potter have something in common: both are mega-franchises based on books.

Apart from that, and the fact that they both focus on supernatural creatures, the parallels may end there.

Although there was romance in Harry Potter, it was not the main theme for the wizards like it was in Twilight.

Watson believed that this distinction aided Harry Potter in one way.

There was a romance brewing between Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley, as some fans may know.

However, JK Rowling, the series’ author, once thought that pairing these two together was a mistake.

Rowling revealed the true motivation behind the Weasley-Granger relationship to Watson in an interview with Wonderland.

According to Variety, Rowling stated, “I wrote that HermioneRon relationship as a form of wish fulfillment.”

“Actually, that’s how it was conceived.”

Hermoine ended up with Ron for reasons that have little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it.”

Rowling foresaw how fans would react to her news.

“I’m sorry, I know.

I can imagine the outrage and outrage it may cause some fans, but to be honest, distance has given me perspective.

“It was a personal decision, not a decision based on credibility,” she explained.

Watson, on the other hand, echoed Rowling’s sentiments.

“I believe there are fans out there who are aware of this as well, and who wonder whether Ron could have truly made her happy,” Watson said.

Many fans were excited about Watson’s character’s romance with Grint, according to Watson.

This was due to the fact that, unlike other mega-series, their romance was not the primary focus.

She told Empire (via Digital Spy) that “this kiss between Hermione and Ron has been building up for eight films now.”

“And, you know, Harry Potter isn’t Twilight, and we’re not selling sex.”

However, Watson believes that this actually assisted fans in becoming more invested in the relationships depicted in the film.

“Everyone gets incredibly excited whenever there is even a hint of that,” she continued.

Despite the fact that the characters seemed to enjoy the romance, the actors did not.

“The nicest part was that, before we did it, we turned to each other and said, ‘God, this is going to be…’

