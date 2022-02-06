‘Harry Potter’ Body Double Reminisces About Hermione Granger’s ‘Big and Frizzy’ Hair: ‘It Took About 3 Hours to Do,’ says Emma Watson’s ‘Harry Potter’ Body Double.

‘Harry Potter’ Body Double Emma Watson Reminisces About Hermione Granger’s ‘Big and Frizzy’ Hair: ‘It Took About 3 Hours to Do’

Thanks to HBO Max’s Return to Hogwarts special, the Harry Potter films have resurfaced in the spotlight.

And, in honor of the series’ 20th anniversary, everyone from the stars to the crew members is reminiscing about the movies.

The body double for Emma Watson on the Harry Potter set has spoken out about her time on set.

And, according to Flick Miles, getting her hair to look like Hermione Granger’s was a difficult task.

Fans of the franchise were reunited with well-known cast members such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

And they all talked about their experiences as franchise members.

Fans also got a glimpse of the Harry Potter stars’ hair and makeup routines near the end of the reunion special.

Even in this brief glimpse, it’s clear how much work went into matching Watson’s hair to Hermione Granger’s.

Hermione’s thick, bushy hair is a recurring theme in the Harry Potter books.

And it appears that the stylists went to great lengths to duplicate it.

During a recent interview, Watson’s body double confirmed this, describing her own behind-the-scenes experience.

Hermione’s appearance was reportedly difficult to achieve, particularly in the earlier films.

Flick Miles, Emma Watson’s body double, appeared in the first three Harry Potter films as Hermione Granger alongside her.

In honor of the films’ 20th anniversary, she, like Watson, recently reminisced about them.

Miles discussed her time on set with the Scottish Daily Express in an interview.

One thing she stressed was how long it took to style her hair — especially the first time, but also after the stylists got the hang of it:

“I remember the first time they ever did my hair, it took about three hours to do!”

It was only about 45 minutes after that, but I believe they were still experimenting with Hermione’s hairstyle.

They would clip in hair extensions to make it look even bigger, and I had the right hair color naturally.”

Three hours, or even 45 minutes, is a significant amount of time to…

