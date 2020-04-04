Harry Styles Contemplates a Virtual One Direction Reunion

This just might be the best news ever.

Harry Styles caught up with SiriusXM and made One Direction fans everywhere swoon while discussing the likeliness of the band, which is comprised of Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, reuniting over a Zoom call for a social distancing-inspired performance.

When asked how he felt about the idea, the “Adore You” singer replied, “I don’t know if that’s the reunion we had in mind. I don’t know if that would be the way to do it.” But that doesn’t mean he’s not open to it. Harry added, “I’ll have a quick whip-round.”

Back in 2015, One Direction announced the band was embarking on an extended hiatus to “work on individual projects for a while.” Despite speculation that they were splitting up for good, a source told E! News at the time that “they will remain together and plan to work together in the future.” This news came months after Zayn left the group in hopes to “have some private time out of the spotlight,” according to the statement he made via Twitter.

While on the line, Harry also provided an update on the status of his “Watermelon Sugar” music video, which he was spotted filming in January. “I’m not sure exactly, but not too long,” he said of its expected release. “A few more weeks, a couple months maybe. But we just kind of finished it and I’m really excited about it, so I’m looking forward to putting that out.”

Grateful that the video was shot before practicing social distancing, Harry predicted what it would look like had he shot it now. “It could get a little—it would be a little different,” he joked. “I was with a lot of people in the video, so if it kind of switched now, second half is just me inside. It would be a very different video from what it is now, that’s for sure.”

As for how the “Lights Up” singer has been keeping himself entertained while at home, he shared that it’s been a struggle to stay busy while his roommates work from home.

“Well, I’m with people who have real jobs, so they’re working on, you know, kind of most of the day, which leaves me, someone without a real job doing, kind of, whatever,” Harry explained. “I’m reading a lot. I’m doing a lot of writing. I’m trying to exercise, trying to be outside. Whatever And then we all kind of get together in the evening and we watch a film,” adding, “We’ve watched pretty much everything that has ever been made at this point. Every movie ever.”