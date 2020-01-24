Harry Styles’ Doppelgänger Works at Starbucks and the Internet Can’t Calm Down

There may be more than one Harry Styles lurking out there in the world.

Yes, as it turns out the “Adore You” singer has a doppelgänger named Sean, who is currently serving up drinks at a Starbucks drive-thru. In a now-viral TikTok video, the Harry look-alike is seen sporting a black turtleneck, the coffee company’s signature green apron and a half-up, half-down bun, a style often rocked by the superstar. “Are you Harry Styles,” the driver asks in the clip. “We’re literally listening to your song right now.”

As for the Internet, they’re literally freaking out over this uncanny resemblance. “Bro that’s literally Harry,” one user commented on the post. “Bro that’s literally him.” Chimed in another, “Someone help me I’m crying because of this video.” (It’s not Harry, but who are we to squash their dreams?)

And while some believe Sean looks more like Maze Runner actor Dylan O’Brien (or a combo of the two), many are eager to settle for this Harry’s twin.

“Ma’am please go back and ask for his @,” wrote a fan. “This is the closest I’ll have to Harry Styles.” While one commenter said they’d “literally go there everyday omg,” another begged for more specifics: “Where is this Starbucks located I would like to locate this Starbucks so if you could please drop the location I will locate it.”

Still, fans actually have a better shot of catching a glimpse of the real Harry in Miami (or on TV) when he headlines the Pepsi Super Bowl party in early February. “I’m excited,” he said while sharing the exciting news. “I hear they’re amazing and I’m looking forward to it. See you in Miami – H.”

In the meantime, keep scrolling for more jaw-dropping celebrity doppelgängers.