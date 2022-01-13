Coachella 2022 to Feature Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish — Check Out the Full Lineup

Kanye “Ye” West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles, among others, will perform at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California.

Swedish House Mafia, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Katod G, 21 Savage, Anitta, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, and others are among the artists on the bill.

This year’s Coachella will be held on April 15-17 and April 22-24.

According to the press release, weekend one passes are no longer available.

There are still tickets available for the weekend two presales.

The music festival has been held every year since 2019.

Coachella was supposed to take place in April 2021, but it was pushed back to October 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was eventually dropped entirely.

The lineup for that edition included Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott.

Scott announced last month that he would no longer be headlining the music festival after the deadly Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas.

For the first time in 2019, Ye held a Sunday service at Coachella.

Here’s a recap of the events of the day.

