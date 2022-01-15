Coachella 2022 will feature Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish.

A number of other well-known artists will also perform at the festival.

Eilish and Epik High, in particular, are set to make Coachella history when they perform in 2022.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, now known as Coachella, was founded in 1999.

The festival took place annually from 2000 to 2019.

The New York Times reports that the 2020 festival has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

If the festival hadn’t been canceled, Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean would have all performed.

Eilish, who will be 20 years old this year, will be the festival’s youngest performer.

Her first performance in 2019 was at Coachella.

Her performance in 2019 propelled her to new heights in her career.

According to Variety, other acts scheduled to perform at the festival include Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Run the Jewels, Doja Cat, and Epik High.

Epik Hgh is a Korean hip-hop trio that has previously performed at Coachella.

According to Rolling Stone, Epik High will be the first Korean band to return to the festival.

Members of Epik High issued a statement expressing their excitement at the prospect of performing at Coachella in 2022.

In a statement, Epik High said, “Coachella has been added to Epik High’s North American Tour?”

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Asian and Asian-American acts performing at the event include Niki, Japanese Breakfast, Rich Brian, and Joji.

88rising is an Asian and Asian-American record label.

It’ll make an appearance at Coachella 2022.

Its Coachella participation is currently unknown.

The company will host the Head in the Clouds Forever event.

“Head in the Clouds Forever will be a historic, live experience culmination of what 88rising represents… celebrating Asian culture [and]championing Asian and Asian-American talent and stories,” the group said in a statement.

