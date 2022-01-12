Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish will perform at Coachella 2022.

Harry Styles, Kanye West, and Billie Eilish to headline Coachella 2022

Kanye “Ye” West, Billie Eilish, and Harry Styles are set to headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, according to a source.

Swedish House Mafia will also be performing, according to Billboard.

Since 2019, there has been no music festival.

Coachella was originally set to take place in April 2021, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was pushed back to October 2021.

It was eventually shelved entirely.

Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott were set to headline that edition.

Following the fatal Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas, it was reported last month that Scott would no longer be headlining the music festival.

Coachella is currently set to run from April 15 to April 24 this year.

Ye performed his Sunday service at Coachella for the first time in 2019.

Here’s a look back at what happened at that time.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish to Headline