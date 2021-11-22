Harry Styles Makes a Joke About His Therapist Attending the ‘Love on Tour’ Concert: ‘Most LA Thing Ever’

Harry Styles Makes a Joke About His Therapist Attending the ‘Love on Tour’ Concert: It’s the ‘Most LA Thing’ Ever

A very special visitor has arrived.

Harry Styles revealed that his therapist was in the audience at one of his Los Angeles Love on Tour shows.

As the tour came to an end, the 27-year-old singer of “Watermelon Sugar” performed several shows at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

He explained during the Saturday, November 20, concert that he had a lot of important people in the stadium that he needed to acknowledge.

“Some people in this room tonight have helped me more than I could ever express, and you all know who you are,” he said.

“I’d like to express my gratitude.”

Because you’ve made such a positive difference in my life, and I’m overjoyed.

This is without a doubt my favorite thing to do, and I am grateful for your presence tonight.”

One of those people was his counselor, according to the England native, who is dating Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.

“My therapist is here,” Styles warned as the crowd began to cheer.

As a result, I owe her a debt of gratitude.”

“Now do you understand?” he yelled to his therapist over the hooting and hollering of fans. “So thank you,” he added after a long pause.

Previously, the “Fine Line” singer revealed that deciding to seek therapy took him a long time.

“I think for a long time, especially when I first came to California, there was a big thing for me where I felt like everyone went to therapy,” Styles said in an interview with DJ Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s Beats 1 radio in November 2019.

“I think for a long time I thought to myself, ‘I don’t need that.'”

Pleasing’s founder described his viewpoint as “very, like, British,” but he eventually decided to seek professional help after reaching “a point where I kind of was trying to work out a lot more stuff about myself.”

He not only benefits from therapy, but he also encourages his friends to be more open about their feelings.

“It’s something that I’ve definitely felt has had an impact on my life, and.”

‘Most LA Thing’ Ever,’ Harry Styles jokes about his therapist attending the ‘Love on Tour’ concert.

