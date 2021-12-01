Harry Styles once stated that Angelina Jolie, co-star of ‘The Eternals,’ is his ideal woman.

Harry Styles once said that Angelina Jolie, co-star of ‘The Eternals,’ is his ideal woman.

Angelina Jolie, Harry Styles’ ‘Eternals’ co-star, has previously stated that she is his ideal woman.

Fans were ecstatic when Eternals, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released on November 4, 2021.

They were surprised when Harry Styles appeared in a post-credit scene at the end of the movie, sparking speculation about his future in the MCU.

We’ll have to wait for the answer.

Styles, on the other hand, appears to have a long-standing crush on one of the film’s stars.

The film Eternals, which takes place after Avengers: Endgame and is about a secret immortal alien race that has lived on Earth for millennia, was released in theaters in early November.

They come out of hiding to fight a threat to the humans they share their world with.

Superhuman abilities, a plot that is intricately linked to the Marvel Universe, Easter eggs, and a tense battle between good and evil are all present in the film, which has all of the hallmarks of a great MCU installment.

It does, however, include something unexpected by viewers: styles.

In a post-credits scene, we learn that the singer is Eros, Thanos’ younger brother.

Eros claims to have information that will help the Eternals in their quest in a brief scene.

According to People, Styles has wanted to play a superhero since he was a child, and the experience has helped him in other ways as well:

“In many ways, I believe that music and acting are mutually beneficial.”

When I go to make a film, I often think to myself, “Oh, I’m probably not going to do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that,” and then I find that I’ve written a lot by the time I get home at the end of the day.

When you’re looking at the world through the eyes of someone else and experiencing different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways.”

Eternals was a show that my family and I went to see.

Our kids referred to Angelina Jolie as “that old lady” after seeing the movie, prompting my wife and me to retort, “She’s not old!” pic.twitter.come4Mj74OjPn

Styles might be drawn to the film for more than just a creative boost.

He, too, appears to believe in…

Infosurhoy has some quick entertainment news.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” w

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

“I think music and acting really aid each other in a lot of ways. In my experience, a lot of the time when I’ve gone to do a film I’ve felt like, ‘Oh, I’m probably not gonna do any music for a while because I’ll be so focused on that.’ And then I actually find that, by the time I get home at the end of the day, I just write so much. Any time you are looking at the world through someone else’s lens and exploring different emotions, it feels like a benefit in so many ways.”