Harry Styles teases potential Lizzo staff at the secret New York show: “It’s really inspiring”

NEW YORK – Will we have a collaboration between Harry Styles and Lizzo?

Never say never, the former One Direction member teased during a secret concert on Friday for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners. Shortly after 7 p.m., Styles stepped onto the stage at Brooklyn’s intimate Music Hall in Williamsburg, where he was accompanied by the hosts of The Morning Mash Up, Ryan Sampson, Nicole Ryan and Stanley T, for an interview before the show.

When asked which pop song he had recently written himself, Styles replied to Lizzo’s hit “Good as Hell”, which was number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 single charts last November.

More: Album review: Harry Styles brings funk to 'Fine Line' steeped in nostalgia

“I just feel like she has this infectious positive attitude,” said Styles about the recent Grammy winner. “She is so authentic herself and it is really powerful. I think she is really inspiring. She is very excited that she will be herself, and sometimes you will like it and sometimes not, and that is amazing. Because that Ain’t people ain’t perfect. “

This is not the first time that styles are shown love to Lizzo: He went viral with a cover of her breakthrough hit "Juice" for BBC Radio 1, which has had more than 12 million views on YouTube since last December. she invited him to the stage in Miami in January to play the song, and then covered his contagious single "Adore You" last month.

When put in pressure when the two artists plan to work together, Styles said he was open to it.

“I mean, maybe if something makes sense,” Styles said to The Morning Mash Up hosts. “It’s funny, every time people like each other or perform together, everyone thinks, ‘Oh, you should do a song together.’ It’s okay! But it’s okay if people like each other’s things. But if there ever was a time when she wanted to do it and it made perfect sense. I think she’s great. ”

Concert goers to the secret session on Friday received an email with the venue just a few hours before the start and were faced with long lines and a crowded venue upon arrival. The 26-year-old Styles made the most of his surprisingly short set of five songs and played charismatic favorites like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You” from his critically acclaimed second album “Fine Line”, which was released last December. He even released the one direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful”, much to the delight of his screaming fans.

Styles will be returning to the United States this summer for an arena tour with Rilo Kiley’s singer Jenny Lewis, and recently announced two Halloween-themed shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 30th and 31st.

