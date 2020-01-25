Harry Styles Was More Than Happy to Eat Garbage On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles‘ latest hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was one for the books, and Aidy Bryant was there for all of it.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the SNL star dished on what it was like to have the “Lights Up” singer back on the show as host.

Meyers, being an alum of the sketch show himself, wanted to know how Styles first reacted to Bryant’s sketch “Joan Song,” during which he played the Shrill star’s beloved pet.

Given that the sketch included her hand-feeding the rockstar actual garbage, Meyers asked, “Was he an easy sell or a hard sell to play your dog in this sketch?”

As Bryant replied, “He got right on damn board. I mean, Harry Styles!”

“He was so game,” she continued. “And right away when he got to set, we were like, ‘You need to get on all fours, and I’m gonna dangle this garbage in your mouth.’ And he was, like, totally down.”

Bryant added that Styles was completely unfazed by eating trash.

As she revealed, “And then truly, the next scene we were like, ‘Put your head in the garbage can. Pretend to be a dog smelling garbage and put it in your mouth.’ And he was like, ‘Okay!’ He was really, really great.”

The two comedians then got to talking about the host for Jan. 25’s show, Adam Driver. Bryant noted that he’s one of those “real actor” hosts who will try to find the motivation behind their sketch character’s actions—something Bryant and Meyers both hilariously noted they never do.

Giving an example of this, Bryant shared, “Once I was playing a chicken who was in love with Ryan Gosling, and at multiple points he was like, ‘He really loves her and he wants to be with her, but he can’t because she’s a chicken and he’s on the run.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, you’re, like, thinking about this.'”

“I’ve never thought twice about a single thing I’ve done here,” the actress continued to joke.

As she later added of her “method” acting, “It definitely reveals how absolutely simpleminded I am, ’cause I’m like, ‘You want me to stand where? Be loud? You got it.'”

