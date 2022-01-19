Harry Thornton, Billy Bob Thornton’s son, Discusses Having Angelina Jolie as a Stepmother.

There was Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton before Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The original blood-pendant-wearing couple was married from 2000 to 2003, and while the marriage was brief, it had a significant impact on Billy’s young son, Harry James Thornton.

On E! News’ Daily Pop on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the now 27-year-old Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules star reflected on the experience.

Angelina Jolie, 19, told host Justin Sylvester that having her as a stepmother was “awesome.”

During the exclusive interview, Harry stated, “She was so cool.”

“She was a lot of fun, and she was one of the best stepmothers I’ve ever had.”

Harry explained that he quickly became accustomed to people asking him all kinds of questions due to the media circus surrounding the couple and the fact that his father is an Academy Award-winning actor.

“If anyone found out,” he said, “that’d be the first thing they’d say.”

“And everyone says the same thing all the time…it got annoying after a while.”

Harry’s current co-stars on E!’s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, if anyone can relate to his struggles, it’s them.

The show follows him and seven other celebrity offspring as they move from their opulent lifestyles to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where they take on outrageous, messy, and difficult jobs in an attempt to prove they’re more than just their famous last names—and, more importantly, to reopen the ranch after a year of closure and loss due to the pandemic.

On Wednesday’s Daily Pop, Austin Gunn, another Relatively Famous star, joined Harry to talk about his own experience growing up with a famous parent.

Austin Gunn, the son of Wrestling Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, told E! News, “That’s one of the things that we have always dealt with, is trying to do our own thing and not get recognized just because of our fathers.”

“We’re just normal people at the end of the day,” the reality TV star added.

And any group of normal people cooped up in a house for the entire summer is prone to drama.

Even a stand-off between Austin and Harry is teased in tonight’s all-new episode.

“I like to think of Harry and me as little brother and big brother,” Austin said.

“And the younger brother is always poking the bear.”

And, I don’t know, just occasionally…

