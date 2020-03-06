Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery Ahead of Rape Case Sentencing

Harvey Weinstein has undergone heart surgery and is set to be moved from a New York hospital to the city’s Rikers Island jail complex on Thursday ahead of his sentencing on sexual assault convictions, E! News has confirmed.

The 67-year-old former producer was admitted to an inmate unit at Bellevue Hospital on Monday hours after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a former production assistant in 2006 and raping a former aspiring actress in 2013. The judge ordered that Weinstein be held in jail until his sentencing and he was expected to be taken to Rikers, but was instead taken to the hospital after he experienced extremely high blood pressure and heart palpitations, the New York Times quoted his lawyers as saying.

On Wednesday, Weinstein had a stent implanted to alleviate a blockage, his spokesman told the newspaper. E! News confirmed he underwent the procedure and was awaiting a move to Rikers’ North Infirmary unit. Weinstein is expected to be housed under protective custody, his spokesman told the New York Times.

On the day of his conviction, the defense had requested that Weinstein be moved to that Rikers’ North Infirmary unit, and he was diverted to Bellevue because of his health condition, E! News has learned. It has since resolved as a result of his heart procedure and the team’s original request will now be granted.

Weinstein had suffered from pre-existing conditions prior to his trial—diabetes and high blood pressure, his rep told Reuters—and attended hearings using a walker.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, which helped spark the #MeToo movement in 2007. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex. Weinstein is due to sentenced in New York on March 11 and faces up to 29 years in prison. His lawyers plan to appeal his guilty verdict.

Weinstein also faces four sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol