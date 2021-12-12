Has Anna Duggar Given a Statement Since Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict? What Has She Done Since Josh Duggar’s Guilty Verdict?

The trial of Josh Duggar came to an end in December.

After federal agents arrested him in April 2021, he was found guilty on two counts of downloading and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Many of the Duggars were seen at the courthouse on different days during the trial, according to reporters, but Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, stood by his side the entire time.

So, has Anna Duggar made a statement about the guilty verdict? Here’s what we know about her future plans.

In response to Josh Duggar’s trial and guilty verdict, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, as well as Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, issued statements.

Jim Bob, not Michelle, was present at the trial.

When the guilty verdict was read in court, Jim Bob was there.

The Duggar family’s statement on their website reads, “This entire ordeal has been very grievous.”

“God’s grace has sustained us today, thanks to so many people’s love and prayers.”

… In the days ahead, we will do everything we can to love and support our daughter-in-law Anna and her children.”

Jill and Derick wrote on their family blog, “Today was difficult for our family.”

“Our hearts break for children who have been abused or exploited in any way.”

We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement.”

After that, Jill and Derick made a reference to Anna Duggar.

“Children have scars,” the statement continued, “but his family is also bearing the brunt of his actions.”

“Our hearts ache for Josh’s wife, Anna, and their seven children, who have already been through so much and will continue to do so in the future; this trial has felt more like a funeral than anything else.”

More Duggars are expected to speak out about Josh Duggar’s trial, according to Duggar family fans.

Has Anna Duggar made a statement, though?

So far, she doesn’t appear to have made any public statements about the guilty verdict or what happened during the trial.

She hasn’t updated her Instagram account either, despite the fact that it is still public.

She last posted about their child’s birth in November.

16, 2021, but she kept the number of comments on the post to a minimum.

Aside from that, she hasn’t changed her bio…

Inside Court When Josh Duggar Heard the Guilty Verdict — and His Emotional Exchange with Wife Anna https://t.co/0PGyABYEs0 — People (@people) December 9, 2021