Has Colt Heard From Larissa During 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined?

In 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, stars from across the franchise give viewers an update on their lives now that most of the country is practicing social distancing. For mother and son duo Colt and Debbie, their lives…look pretty much the same as when viewers first met them on 90 Day Fiancé. There’s just no toxic conflict with Colt’s wife Larissa…or is there?

“I do think it’s very important to try and keep other people healthy, my mother in particular is elderly. She’s a prime target for this coronavirus,” Colt tells the camera.

The above exclusive sneak peek, shot by Colt and Debbie, features them inside their Las Vegas home, adjusting to the new normal—and giving viewers the secret to Debbie’s scrambled eggs.

“We’re always prepared for anything. We have toilet paper, water, cat litter…No matter what’s going on, we’re going to poop in this house and drink water,” Colt says to his mom.

The two go about their day in the exclusive sneak peek, acknowledging there’s nothing they can do about the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on everyone’s daily lives. “You know, just take it like a vacation,” Debbie offers. Her philosophy during this trying and stressful time: Be positive, but realistic.

“I believe staying positive attracts positive things,” Debbie says in a self-recorded confessional.

In the video above, Colt gives Debbie a lesson on how to frame the shot on him and the infamous slot machine Larissa desperately wanted to get rid of—and then she comes up.

“Have you heard from your ex?” Debbie asks.

Well, has he?

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Monday, April 20 at 9 p.m. on TLC.