Has Jennie Nguyen been fired from ‘RHOSLC’ because of racist comments?

Has Jennie Nguyen been fired from ‘RHOSLC’ due to racist posts?

Fans have expressed their concerns about Jennie Nguyen’s future on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Nguyen is embroiled in a social media scandal after fans discovered a slew of anti-BLM Facebook posts. Some fans have demanded that Nguyen be dropped from the Bravo reality show’s third season.

However, according to a new report, Nguyen’s time holding a snowflake is not yet over.

As the posts shared by Nguyen went viral on social media, production for RHOSLC Season 3 had reportedly just begun.

The cast for the new season has yet to be announced by Bravo.

In addition, Nguyen has not been fired from the show and will continue to film, according to Entertainment Tonight.

According to the source, Nguyen is “outraged” over the posts she made during the peak of the BLM movement in 2020.

Meredith Marks, of ‘RHOSLC,’ calls Jennie Nguyen’s offensive posts ‘vile.’