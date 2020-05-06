Has Michelle Mone had plastic surgery? What the expert say

15 SHARES Share Tweet

An expert has revealed Michelle Mone may have undergone several cosmetic treatments to achieve her stunning transformation.

The lingerie tycoon, 48, has shed eight stone and now wears a size 10 after piling on the pounds following her painful 2012 divorce from first husband Michael.

This week Michelle revealed her strict workout regime to the MailOnline, as well as previously admitting to having skin tightenting treatment following her weight loss.

And now Dr Ross Perry, aesthetic expert and Medical Director of CosmedicsUK, has told FEMAIL he thinks she may have had fillers around her cheeks and lips, Botox and an eyelid lift, and veneers to achieve her jaw-dropping new look.

Meanwhile, her svelte new figure could have been helped along with a breast lift and contouring such as fat freezing or liposuction.

Speaking to Femail, Dr Ross Perry said: ‘The first thing you notice about Michelle is her significant weight loss which makes her look almost unrecognisable to previous pictures.

‘The interesting thing here is Michelle has clearly undergone a number of ‘tweakments’ over the years instead of having everything done at once so we’ve gradually got used to her looking very different.’

Speaking about the changes to her facial features, he continued: ‘With significant weight loss women tend to lose volume in their face which can make you look older than your years.

‘I would say Michelle has had a clever mix of Botox and fillers here in the face area.

‘Botox may well have been administered around the forehead, eyes and frown area for a smoother appearance.

‘There’s no visible crows feet so Botox would have been used at the side of the eye area. She may also have had Botox placed on each side of the nose to get rid of ‘bunny lines which is where our nose creases when laugh.

‘I’d suggest Juvederm filler has been used to plump the cheek area and also get rid of the nose to mouth laughter lines again which would have been more prominent following the weight loss.’

He continued: ‘Michelle could have also undergone upper eye lift surgery or blepharoplasty, which is a procedure to remove skin and to add or remove fat from the eyelid area. Her eyes look incredible youthful and more open than in younger years.

‘As we age we also lose volume in our lips and I’d suggest Michelle has had a small amount of filler in the lip area to reshape and plump.

‘Alongside the above, Michelle is likely to have regular peels and facials to keep skin in tip top condition as although Botox and fillers can achieve incredible results, that alone will not help achieve a completely flawless look. A good skincare regime alongside frequent peels and facials help in looking youthful and fresh.’

Speaking about her svelte figure, he added: ‘In terms of plastic surgery it’s difficult to know, but this amount of weight loss may well have left Michelle with sagging skin and therefore she may well have had surgery to contour the body such as lifting the buttocks, abdomen, waist, hips and thighs.

‘From weight loss women also tend to lose volume in the breast area so Michelle may have undergone a breast lift with a small implant as her breasts look more rounded and lifted than when she was bigger when you’d expect to see the opposite.’

Dental surgeon Dr Guy Barwell, co-founder of The Implant Centre said: ‘One of the first things you notice is Michelle’s bright white smile.

‘By the looks of things rather than restore her own teeth with a mix of invisalign straightening and whitening, it appears she’s had a full set of porcelain veneers.

‘Not only do they look ‘overly’ white but the shape is very square, symmetrical and white, something that can really only be achieved by veneers. You can expect to pay from £15,000 top and bottom veneers like this.’

Dr David Jack, aesthetic doctor and founder of www.drdavidjackclinic.com added: ‘Michelle’s skin is looking particularly even and youthful so it could be she has done some skin treatments such as Lumecca IPL, a powerful device that can remove pigmentation and thread veins.

‘Another thing she might have tried is skin resurfacing, which can reduce lines and wrinkles and tighten skin. Morpheus8 is probably the most advanced non-surgical treatment in this category.

‘It works by creating micro injuries on the skin coupled with radiofrequency heating deep under the skin, which, over a three to six month period can significantly boost collagen levels and tighten the skin. It’s an ideal treatment for treating double chins too, particularly where the skin is loose.’

And speaking about her youthful complexion, leading skin and beauty expert Lorena Oberg said: ‘Michelle Mone looks like a completely different woman. Besides the weight-loss the most noticeable difference is her nose and cheeks.

‘She has very tastefully in my opinion had something done to her jawline and chin – I would say she has followed in the steps of celebrities such as The Kardashians and is injecting botox regularly and alongside other treatments like caci, which is a none-surgical face lift.

‘Most celebrities at this level are also having courses of fillers for jawlines so forth to make it look like their muscle structure is in tact! Her cheek bones are now higher and really defined, any work here has put back what weight-loss has lost.

‘She looks fantastic and looks better than ever and it has been tasteful done’.

This comes after Michelle Mone likened being overweight to self-abuse as she discussed her previous weight battle.

The lingerie tycoon told how she was ‘abusing myself’ when she was at her heaviest, adding that her issue with her size left her feeling depressed.

In a candid new interview, Michelle admitted that her weight left her feeling at an all-time low, but the it was the support of her parents that helped her on her weight-loss journey.

In recent years, the star has shed eight stone and now wears a size 10.

However, it was a tough journey to get where she is now, with Michelle confessing that in 2012 following her divorce from her first husband Michael, the pounds continued to creep on and she developed depression.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, she said: ‘I was at my heaviest and had three children running around me and [I was] launching Ultimo around the world. I was getting bigger and bigger.

‘I was abusing myself. I was on antidepressants from the doctor. It was awful.’

In her darkest hour, it was her parents Duncan, 70, and Isabel, 71, that made her see the light and realise she had to lose the weight ‘for yourself’.

She explained: ‘My mum and dad used to be in tears. My dad wrote me heartfelt letters writing, ‘Please Michelle just do it for yourself I’m begging’.

While she said her mother begged: ‘Enough of this nonsense and feeling sorry for yourself, you’ll have more to feel sorry for if you can’t put food on the table for your kids so … make it work.’

The Scottish beauty went on to overhaul her lifestyle and dropped a whopping eight stone over the years.

Meanwhile, Michelle recently revealed she used to plaster unflattering photos of herself around her kitchen to motivate her to lose weight.

The entrepreneur told how she would stick up the snaps in order to try and stop herself from snacking after she previously reached a size 22.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: ‘Weight loss is all about your mindset. For many years I put pictures of myself that I didn’t like in the kitchen, it put me off snacking.

‘I’ve finally got to know my body and feel amazing in skinny jeans. I just need to be careful I don’t put it all back on now I’m hanging around the house all day.’

Michelle likened her body to a business, saying she would not destroy her business so why would she destroy her body?

The businesswoman, who previously admitted posing for naked selfies to motivate her to lose the pounds, is now a size 10.

Michelle admitted she was ‘devastated’ to have to postpone her wedding to fiancé Doug Barrowman because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lady Mone, who was due to tie the knot this week, admitted she was not looking to get into a relationship when she first met billionaire Doug and was originally put off by how wealthy and powerful he is.

She said: ‘We’d both invested in the same tech company and met at a dinner in 2016. I wasn’t ready for a relationship and said I wanted to just be friends. I was put off by how powerful and wealthy he was, because I’m independent.’

However, Michelle was won over by Doug’s ‘sense of fun’ while she also credits their respective children for getting them together.

The businesswoman and her other half had spent the last two years planning their special day, which will now take place in August, followed by a honeymoon to the far east.

Michelle said she and Doug have been having virtual parties with their friends on Zoom amid lockdown.

The Ultimo founder explained that after 20 years of being burned out by work, she has finally got her work-life balance right.

Michelle recently revealed that she has hit her target weight and branded herself ‘wedding ready’ as she flaunted her slim size 10 frame on Instagram, after losing her final 11 pounds over the past few months.

She celebrated her weight-loss on social media, admitting that it’s taken her seven years to reach her goal and explaining how she shed the pounds.

Michelle uploaded a stunning – and very smiley – selfie, which displayed her trim frame down to her knees.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ‘After 7 years I’ve finally made my target weight!! There is only one way to do it…eat less, eat healthy & work out 1 hour a day…

‘Finally lost my last 11ibs in the past few months. Size 10 & wedding ready’ gushed the entrepreneur.

In 2017 the Glaswegian businesswoman revealed that she said she had lost more than half a stone since becoming a vegetarian.

Michelle also previously revealed she underwent skin tightening with a celebrity cosmetic medic after shedding the pounds.

It comes after Michelle revealed she’s been in secret talks to join Dragons’ Den.

The underwear tycoon admitted she turned down appearing on the show several times, but hinted she would be open to appearing on the series to ‘inspire people’ following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle became one of the UK’s top businesswomen after founding underwear brand Ultimo in 1996, and is thought to be worth around £50 million.

Speaking to The Sun, Michelle said she had been approached to appear on Dragons’ Den several times, and had turned it down despite numerous big money offers.

She said: ‘In the past, I’ve been offered Dragons’ Den and I’ve turned it down due to business commitments.

‘But I just feel that after this whole coronavirus crisis is over, we need to be lifted up as individuals — we need to feel there is a real purpose in life and what we’re going to do with our lives.

‘I might be open to something that might help to give people inspiration.’

Dragons’ Den sees budding entrepreneurs pitch their products to a panel of businessmen and women who are looking to invest their millions in return for a percentage of their business.

The current lineup consists of Peter Jones, 54, plus long-serving Deborah Meaden, 61, Sara Davies, 35, Tej Lalvani, 45, and Touker Suleyman, 66.