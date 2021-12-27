Has Paris and Thomas’ Romance Been Dropped From ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

Has the Romance Story Between Paris and Thomas on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Been Cancelled?

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) from The Bold and the Beautiful has become a significant character.

In recent months, many storylines have revolved around Paris’ love life.

There was talk of a romance with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), but nothing has happened since then.

So, what’s the story with these two?

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Paris has become a sought-after character.

She is currently dating Zende Dominguez (Delon de Metz), but she has other suitors.

She became friends with Dr. and developed a crush on him.

Although an affair was hinted at by John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), the writers never followed through with the plot.

Today on (hashtag)BoldandBeautiful, Thomas surprises Paris with a romantic overture. pic.twitter.comUhWKlhXfnu

Zende is heartbroken when Paris dumps him for another man in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

Thomas was the next to fall in love with the city of lights.

It appeared that Paris had taken an interest in her after she moved in.

Zende, Paris, and Thomas appeared to be in the midst of another The Bold and the Beautiful love triangle.

However, there has been no mention of a possible romance between Paris and Thomas, leading to speculation that the storyline has been abandoned.

After spending so much time obsessing over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), fans were relieved to learn Thomas had found a new love interest.

The revelation that Paris was his new lady, however, dimmed his joy.

Many people were concerned that Thomas would revert to his old ways as a result of the romance storyline with Paris.

Douglas (hashtag)BoldandBeautifulpic.twitter.comWIlCUw5Khb: “Are you my daddy’s girlfriend?”

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ aren’t interested in a Thomas and Paris romance.

Fans expressed their displeasure with the relationship in a Twitter thread.

“What a waste of time.

(hashtag)BoldandBeautiful should not be associated with Paris.

One user commented, “They thought pairing her with Thomas would make viewers like her.”

“Oh come on, writers! Get off the Paris train already!!! Thomas needs someone who isn’t PARIS!” said another commenter.

Despite the fact that nothing has been confirmed, Paris and Thomas’ blossoming romance appears to be over.

So, now that the storyline has been dropped, what’s next for the characters? Upcoming previews indicate that Thomas’ love life is not about to take an unexpected turn; however, Paris’ is about to take one.

As per…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.