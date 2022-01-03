Has Travis Scott made a comeback on Instagram?

TRAVIS Scott has a low public profile as a result of the Astroworld tragedy.

The reason for the performer’s return to Instagram, according to sleuths, is his upcoming album campaign.

Travis Scott responded to the Astroworld Tragedy on Instagram before taking a break from the public eye, which he later deleted.

“My fans mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience,” he said. “So, whenever I see something going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know?”

The performer went on to say that he was “devastated” by what had happened and that he could “never imagine something like this happening.”

People at the festival and online users chastised Travis for allegedly showing a lack of concern while people were injured in the crush.

While people were screaming and looking terrified, Travis continued to perform.

After deleting the post, the rapper’s last social media post was on November 5, 2021, in anticipation of the Astroworld Festival.

Travis shared a photo of his daughter, Stormi, wearing black boots, a red visor, and a long jacket on his Instagram Stories on January 2, 2022.

Later that day, in honor of New Year’s Eve, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself in dress pants with a blazer over a shirt.

Despite the fact that Travis didn’t caption the photo, many people were quick to congratulate him on his return to social media.

“He’s back!” exclaimed one, while “New year, new Travis” exclaimed another.

However, not everyone was pleased with his return, as some used the opportunity to remind him of the events of early November.

“Rest in Peace to the lives lost at Astroworld,” one fan wrote, while another inquired, “So we are acting like nothing happened anymore?”

Travis Scott changed his Instagram bio back to UTOPIA in December 2021.

Although no official release date has been set, the album is expected to be released in 2022.

On the two-year anniversary of his Astroworld album, Travis Scott posted a handwritten note saying “see you in Utopia” on Instagram.

In October of that year, he changed his Instagram bio to include the word “UTOPIA,” the title of his upcoming fourth studio album.

Scott removed the album name from his bio following the November events at the Astroworld Festival, which resulted in the deaths of ten festival attendees.

