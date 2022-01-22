Haters say I shouldn’t be a mother because I wear dead doll earrings on the school run, but kids adore my style.

Haters say I shouldn’t be a mother because I wear dead doll earrings on the school run, but my kids adore my style.

We’ll remember lockdown as the week we wore the same pair of tracksuits every day for a week and baked enough banana bread to feed a village in ten years.

However, the pandemic allowed Zoe Smith, 24, from Devon, to rediscover her personal style after years of trying to “fit in” with stereotypical mom clothes.

She says she felt completely lost with her wardrobe after giving birth to her autistic twins Haylan and Hunter when she was 19 years old.

“Women are told that motherhood looks one way and one way only, and that anything else is morally wrong,” Zoe said, explaining how she “dropped a part of herself.”

“It’s absurd to think that we should give up large portions of ourselves just to bring another life into the world.”

So, during the pandemic, Zoe took advantage of the lockdown and began experimenting with her hair again, dying it bright colors.

She then summoned the courage to express herself through her fashion choices, beginning with dead doll earrings, stompy spiked boots, and fairy makeup on the school run.

“They all adore my pixie ears,” she explained.

Hunter, who is nonverbal, always gives me the sweetest looks when he sees me dressed up as a fairy, ears and all.

“Sometimes he just laughs at me – one day I was wearing a dramatic black eyeshadow that covered most of my face, and he did a double take and laughed at me.”

“The other two don’t usually comment on my make-up unless it’s to compliment the colors, but Harlen has asked me several times, ‘Mama, why are you wearing elf ears?’

“I’m not sure he believes me when I say I’m half-fairy!”

Zoe claims that her gothic style has sparked backlash online, particularly her dead doll earrings, despite the overwhelming positive response she has received in public.

“People seem to be shocked by the baby head earrings – over all else, that seems to be the thing that’s elicited the most reactions,” Zoe said.

Women are told that motherhood has only one look and that anything else is immoral, but women don’t lose all of their interests once they have children.

“‘How can you have dead babies on your ears when you have kids?’ was one of my favorites, and I’ve had it a few times.”

“They’re doll heads; they’re not even close to being realistic.”

