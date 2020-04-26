Hauser Wirth launches its first virtual reality exhibition in its future gallery in Menorca

Hauser & Wirth opens the gallery’s first exhibition based entirely on virtual reality under the umbrella of its new research and innovation division, ArtLab. The exhibition, titled “Beside Itself” [Fuera de sí]It will be a group show that will open on April 30 and will take place in a gallery of the future, Hauser & Wirth Menorca, allowing visitors to take a first look at the art center, which will open its doors in 2021. Visitors will be able to live the exhibition, the first created in HWVR (Hauser & Wirth Virtual Reality), through the gallery’s website.

The HWVR exhibition takes its title from a Lawrence Weiner piece “Beside Itself” and brings together works of art made from text or words by the following artists: Louise Bourgeois, Mark Bradford, Charles Gaines, Ellen Gallagher, Jenny Holzer, Roni Horn, Luchita Hurtado, Mike Kelley, Glenn Ligon, Damon McCarthy, Bruce Nauman, Lorna Simpson and Lawrence Weiner. Covering a period from the 1970s to the present day, these works explore the intersection of the text and image of Bourgeois’s engraving “Le Coeur est Là” with Mark Bradford’s bold printed words in “New York City”.

“We are very happy to be able to present our first HWVR exhibition. Many of the best innovations are driven by need. When we created ArtLab and started to develop the virtual reality experience in art, our main objective was to develop technology that would help our artists visualize the spaces where they would present their exhibitions, ”says Iwan Wirth, Co-President of Hauser & Wirth. “In the same way that we wanted to plan different exhibitions at our locations around the world, we were motivated by the desire to reduce travel and transportation in the planning of exhibitions in all our spaces and, given the current situation, with so many people in confinement “We have accelerated the launch of ArtLab programs with a new approach so that as many people as possible can enjoy virtual reality displays and thus continue to meet.”

“Beside Itself”, Hauser & Wirth’s first exhibition at HWVR, will open on April 30 and can be seen on the gallery’s website, accessible via computer, Smartphone or using a virtual reality device such as google cardboard.

ArtLab was designed by Hauser & Wirth as a technology made specifically to find a solution to the most urgent problems in the art world. ArtLab began its journey in the summer of 2019 focusing on investigating how to reduce the carbon footprint emitted by the gallery due to the mounting of exhibitions worldwide. Simultaneously, the ArtLab team began exploring options for the public to fully experience exhibitions from different local contexts without traveling. This project takes on greater significance and urgency amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while allowing artists, curators, and coordinators to better prepare their exhibitions through the use of new technologies. ArtLab will host a residency program at the gallery’s headquarters in Los Angeles, where artists and their invited teams will be able to experience and connect with the full potential of the world of new technologies. .