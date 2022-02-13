‘Have I Not Grown at All?’ Olivia Rodrigo says of her therapist’s reaction to ‘Brutal.’

‘Have I Not Grown at All?’ Olivia Rodrigo asks her therapist after seeing ‘Brutal.’

Olivia Rodrigo recently opened up about her therapist’s reaction to the song “brutal,” which was one of Rodrigo’s award-winning 2021 album Sour’s many hits.

Here’s what the pop star had to say about the song, as well as other times she’s spoken openly about therapy in the past.

Olivia Rodrigo was candid about what making music means to her in a December 2021 interview with Time.

The 18-year-old stated, “Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life.”

“It’s also the most personally fulfilling.”

She talked about the songwriting process for the tracks on Sour, her first solo album.

Rodrigo said, “I literally wrote them in my bedroom.”

“I’m sure you can tell.”

The singer also talked about her therapist’s reaction to the album’s first track, “brutal.”

Rodrigo described how she said, “That song is like everything we talk about today.”

“And I’m like, ‘Oh, no! Have I not grown at all?'” says the narrator.

Olivia Rodrigo has been open about her mental health and therapy in the past.

It wasn’t the first time she’d spoken to Time about her therapist’s reaction to one of her songs, and it wasn’t the first time she’d spoken about it.

Rodrigo revealed to Interview Magazine in April 2021 that the song “drivers license,” the lead single from her Sour album and arguably the track that launched her music career, moved her therapist to tears.

“Recently, people have begun approaching me and saying, ‘I really like your song.’

“It helped me get through a particularly trying period,” Rodrigo said.

“That’s a tremendous honor.

They seem to be able to see me for who I am, not for the character I’m playing or the script I’m reading.”

“It’s being received really well by adults, too,” she added.

My therapist called me when it first came out and said, “Girl, I’ve been married for ten years, I’m 40, but this song makes me cry.”

Olivia Rodrigo not only speaks openly about therapy and mental health in interviews, but she also makes references to it in her music.

Her song “good 4 u” is about finding a therapist for her ex-boyfriend so that he can improve himself for his next lover.

“Good for you, I guess you’ve been working on yourselfI guess that therapist…” Rodrigo sang the lyrics.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.