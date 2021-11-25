Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a Marvel executive.

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner has a future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to a Marvel executive.

Hawkeye premiered on Disney(plus) on Wednesday, bringing the first two episodes of the new series to eager fans and introducing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to the MCU. With Kate’s introduction, many fans have speculated that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will pass the mantle to her by the end of the series, paving the way for a new generation of heroes to rise.

Clint’s story isn’t over yet, according to producer Trinh Tran, and Renner’s role in the MCU isn’t done yet.

“There are always new stories to tell,” Tran told CinePOP, “especially with Clint Barton.”

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but working with Jeremy is fantastic.

He adores his role, and he is the only one who truly understands Clint Barton.

I believe there are options.

We’ll have to wait and see.”

Tran also discussed Hawkeye’s overall appeal, claiming that his popularity stems from his status as an “ordinary man.”

“I believe that’s one of the main reasons why people like him,” Tran said.

“He’s one of the few heroes without superpowers, but he always comes through for the good guys.”

He’s just a normal guy.

The message is that you can accomplish anything if you put forth the effort.

He’ll be able to fight alongside the other Avengers, who can fly and possess special abilities, and do whatever it takes to save the world.

This is very motivating for the audience, in my opinion.

You don’t need superpowers to be a hero if you put forth effort.”

What Hawkeye and Renner’s future holds remains a mystery, one that even Renner doesn’t seem to know the answer to.

Renner told GamesRadar(plus) that he doesn’t have a crystal ball and isn’t a soothsayer.

“However, I believe that by bringing in Hailee and these characters, it opens it up for six great episodes of this event type of television.”

I’m not sure what happens after that.

“However, these six episodes are quite thrilling.”

The official Hawkeye synopsis can be found after the jump.

“Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City, where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family in time for Christmas.”

When a threat from his past resurfaces, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer, to uncover a criminal conspiracy.



