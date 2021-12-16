Hawkeye Brings a Fan Favorite Villain to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for the First Time

Consider a few weeks back in time.

Maya Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) upbringing was shown in snippets in Hawkeye Episode 3, including a scene where her “Uncle” was introduced.

After weeks of speculation, the character’s identity has finally been revealed, putting any speculation to rest.

Hawkeye Episode 5 contains major spoilers.

Proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the episode yet.

Maya’s uncle is none other than Wilson Fisk, the legendary Marvel villain known as Kingpin.

Marvel Studios surprised fans by recasting Vincent D’Onofrio as the character, which he last played in Netflix’s Daredevil series for three seasons.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are likely to be enthralled by the casting, especially now that Kingpin is officially part of the franchise’s primary continuity.

Now, the villain can face off against Spider-Man and other classic comic book characters, giving fans the classic comic book matchups they’ve been craving.

The actor’s fans aren’t the only ones relieved to see him back in action.

When we spoke to D’Onofrio last year, he said he felt a sense of ownership over the role.

D’Onofrio told us at the time, “I feel very close to that character.”

“I have to say, I do feel like that character is mine, and it’s only because I played him for three seasons and had such a close relationship with him.”

“I do feel very close to that character just for nostalgia’s sake, and just connected to that character through my performance,” he continued.

So I believe that any offer to play him again would be something I would consider very seriously.”

Disney(plus) is now streaming the first five episodes of Hawkeye.

