Hawkeye Could Become a Marvel Christmas Classic, According to Kevin Feige

Hawkeye Could Be a Marvel Christmas Classic, According to Kevin Feige

Hawkeye, the first Disney(plus) series to star a marquee Avenger, is giving audiences what Marvel Studios hopes will become a Christmas classic.

The six-episode series is about retiree Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) merry mission to make it home to his family in time for the holidays, set in a post-Blip New York after Avengers: Endgame.

When a threat from his past reappears, Clint teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer, to uncover a criminal conspiracy that could pose an Avengers-level threat.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and Hawkeye producer, told Entertainment Tonight, “I hope [Hawkeye] is necessary viewing for the holidays.”

“It’s a lot of fun, and we’ve always wanted to do a Christmas story.”

We had a little bit in Iron Man 3 that was our Christmas story — nobody really thinks of it as a [Christmas story], but we think of it as a Christmas film.

But this is, without a doubt, a holiday story.”

“I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season,” Feige said of Hawkeye, which premieres on Disney(plus) on November 24 with two episodes.

“It’s great that it starts right before Thanksgiving and wraps up right before Christmas.”

On Disney(plus), you get an Avenger title for the first time, which is fantastic.

Of course, Jeremy Renner is the best, and he’s the reason you should do it.

Fortunately, Hailee wanted to work with him, so we cast her as Kate Bishop, and I believe that pairing will make for a very happy holiday season.”

Bert, who directs with Dance Camp and Troop Zero co-director Bertie and is inspired by Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye, previously told GamesRadar(plus) that the Avengers spin-off series is “an absurd Christmas story.”

“I was tickled tonally just starting at that point.”

What does that mean, and how does it apply to the entire series?

It isn’t at all what you expect.”

This is Marvel’s I’ll Be Home For Christmas, a festive setting inspired by the creative team’s desire to give the grounded and street-level series a new flavor for Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“A few years ago, when we were brainstorming and talking about the story, we were trying to figure out…

