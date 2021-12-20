Hawkeye Episode 5 Might Reveal a New Yelena Plot Gap

Hawkeye Episode 5 Could Reveal a New Yelena Plot Gap

Hawkeye is moving along nicely on Disney(plus), with the season finale airing in just a few days.

With Marvel Studios’ event shows being released on a weekly basis, fans can’t help but point out one plot hole involving none other than Yelena Belova, the beloved Black Widow played by Florence Pugh.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) hired Pugh to find Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Black Widow.

When it comes to Hawkeye, de Fontaine has nothing to do with the series—at least not yet.

Belova also stated that she was hired by Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), not by de Fontaine.

That said, a lot can happen in one episode, and if the Hawkeye finale is Marvel’s longest television episode yet, don’t rule out the possibility that this won’t be resolved soon.

The most straightforward explanation is that de Fontaine is the leader of this Thunderbolts-style gang, and Bishop or Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) contacted her to handle the situation.

Even if they were hired, it wouldn’t explain why de Fontaine tells Belova that Barton murdered Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), because any explanation at that point would be superfluous.

But, given that we still have an hour of Hawkeye to watch, fans may want to revisit that idea later this week.

Hawkeye’s first five episodes are now available to watch on Disney(plus), while Spider-Man: No Way Home is only available in theaters.

