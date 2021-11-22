Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld Discusses the Young Avengers’ Optimism

Hailee Steinfeld Explains Hawkeye’s Young Avengers Hopes

Kate Bishop is finally set to make her MCU debut.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld will play Bishop, the hero who takes over the Hawkeye mantle from Clint Barton, when Hawkeye premieres on Disney(plus) this week.

Kate is one of the most well-known members of the Young Avengers team in the comics, and her appearance in the MCU has many fans wondering if the younger group of heroes will get their chance in the live-action spotlight anytime soon.

Eli Bradley and Cassie Lang have already made appearances in the MCU, and America Chavez will make her first appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel next year.

Kate Bishop has long been one of the team’s leaders and most important members, and the team appears to be coming together.

While the prospect of a live-action Young Avengers for the MCU is exciting, Steinfeld is taking her new role in the MCU one project at a time, ready for whatever adventure or team-up may lie ahead.

“I mean, it’s always exciting to think about where any character you play could go,” Steinfeld told ComicBook.com.

“However, I don’t think I’ve fully grasped the fact that I’ve arrived, that I’m in this show, and that this show is about to premiere.”

So that’s where my mind is right now.”

Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran also discussed the possibility of teams like the Young Avengers or the West Coast Avengers, saying that the MCU’s constant rotation of heroes helps set the stage for different groups.

“Obviously, I can’t say much,” Tran said, “but there are heroes who have left the MCU and new people who are coming in.”

“I believe our constant focus is, ‘Let’s get Kate Bishop right here in this storyline,'” she says.

Let’s make sure that what people love about her on paper is translated to the screen.’ Then we’ll see where things go from there.

However, I believe the priority was to make sure we landed her in this series correctly first.”

Kate Bishop will almost certainly become a Young Avenger in the MCU at some point, but for now, she’ll spend six episodes of Hawkeye with Clint Barton learning the ropes.

On November 24th, Hawkeye premieres on Disney(plus).

