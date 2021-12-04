Hawkeye: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle?

Marvel Fans Are Convinced: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle?

The most recent episode of Hawkeye on Disney(plus), “Echoes,” teased a major return of Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who hasn’t been seen since Daredevil Season 3 premiered on Netflix years ago.

While that series has since been established as a separate continuity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that Hawkeye will blur the lines with the return of D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk — assuming Marvel Studios follows through.

THESE ARE SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE.

Maya Lopez meets her mysterious Uncle, who is said to be a feared figure in the criminal underworld, in a flashback in the episode.

Maya’s adoptive father in the Marvel Comics universe, Wilson Fisk, appears to have inspired this “uncle.”

However, fans who aren’t familiar with the comics that first introduced Echo aren’t sure what’s going on, and Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed anything.

Is Maya’s uncle Kingpin, or is it someone else? Continue reading to find out.

D’Onofrio, for one, recently refuted a rumored Marvel leak involving the Kingpin.

Meanwhile, fans believe Wilson Fisk may have purchased Avengers Tower.

Do you think Kingpin will make a comeback on Marvel TV? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

On Wednesdays, Disney(plus) airs a new episode of Hawkeye.

(hashtag)hawkeye spoilers…..Can’t believe I’m living in a timeline where Vincent D’Onofrio is reprising his role as Kingpin pic.twitter.com2hqlRX8Wmr

Welcome back, @vincentdonofrio!! The great (hashtag)WilsonFisk, better known as (hashtag)Kingpin, has returned!!That hand and that suit are unmistakable!!I was expecting you later (in chap 4 or 5) but this quick cameo caught me off guard.The king is coming!! (hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)echo(hashtag)Hawkeyeseriespic.twit

This week’s (hashtag)Hawkeye fucking RULED! What an absolute blast it was.

Great action, a cool little oner, and an incredibly captivating and beautiful pre-title sequence (KINGPIN?!).

Things appear to be settling in, and the ClintKate dynamic is improving.

This show is incredible! pic.twitter.com0YGaEhSm00

Personally, I won’t accept another Ralph Bohner from the MCU; it’s not a case of “I hope that’s Kingpin,” but rather “It has to be Kingpin” for me. (hashtag)HawkeyeSeries(hashtag)Hawkeyepic.twitter.comyCZKlFaSAd

(hashtag)Hawkeye Episode 3 might be the best MCU midpoint episode yet.

Some of the best Phase 4 action yet,…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Hawkeye: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle? Marvel Fans Are Convinced

#hawkeye spoilers.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Can’t believe I’m in living in a timeline where Vincent D’Onofrio is playing Kingpin again 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2hqlRX8Wmr — Salty | tired era ⭐ (@BirdIsSalty) December 1, 2021

Welcome back @vincentdonofrio !! The great #WilsonFisk, better known as #Kingpin has returned!!

That hand and that suit are unmistakable!!

I was waiting for you later (in chap 4 or 5) but this quick cameo I didn’t expect.

The king is coming!!#Hawkeye#echo#Hawkeyeseriespic.twitter.com/hnvEpAJ3tP — GMG (@GabiMG_News) December 1, 2021

Holy crap this week’s #Hawkeye fucking RULED! What an absolute blast. Great action, cool little oner, really compelling and beautiful pre-title sequence (KINGPIN?!). Things really seem to be settling in and the Clint/Kate dynamic is getting even better. Man I love this show! pic.twitter.com/0YGaEhSm00 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 1, 2021

Personally i will not accept another Ralph Bohner from the MCU, for me it’s not a “I hope that is Kingpin” but it’s a “It has to be Kingpin” #HawkeyeSeries#Hawkeyepic.twitter.com/yCZKlFaSAd — Matt Murdock in No Way Home believer (@CapSparklFingrs) December 1, 2021

#Hawkeye Episode 3 might be the best midpoint episode for any MCU Show yet. Some of the best Action for Phase 4 yet, great teases for the future of the show ( STILL THINKING KINGPIN is in the show), and of course Echo’s debut was INCREDIBLE. LOVE THIS SHOW pic.twitter.com/TZgfAGQLUn — Zach Pope (@popetheking) December 1, 2021

So that’s Wilson Fisk/#Kingpin, right? Right size, build, and same black suit. I’m trying to zoom in to see if those are his cufflinks. #Hawkeye is already one of my favorite MCU movies/shows, but if Fisk shows up it’ll be my all time favorite! pic.twitter.com/zVMmp90Avn — Nick Smyth (@NickSmyth7) December 1, 2021

Sooo I just gonna assume that Marvel are rolling with the Kingpin being Maya’s uncle instead of the whole adoptive daughter thing like in the comics right? 👀 Assuming kingpin is actually this mysterious uncle #Hawkeye — Omar (@Omarkwesi) December 1, 2021

Episode 3 of Hawkeye was great! The introduction to Echo (Maya Lopez) was amazing. Alaqua Cox is a perfect casting choice! The action scenes is some of the best in Phase 4 so far and in the MCU. I loved the teases in this episode. Kingpin is coming!#Hawkeyepic.twitter.com/J64vEb4K3X — Matt (@adoringshuri) December 1, 2021

Vincent D’Onofrio is back as Wilson Fisk aka The Kingpin in #Hawkeye…which hopefully means Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil and hopefully will show up in #NoWayHome I think it’s safe to say #Daredevil is back! pic.twitter.com/zDzHOfyKB7 — Barbatos (@TriviaOfRivia) December 1, 2021