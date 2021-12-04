Hawkeye: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle?

Trending
Marvel Fans Are Convinced: Is Kingpin the Mysterious Uncle?

The most recent episode of Hawkeye on Disney(plus), “Echoes,” teased a major return of Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who hasn’t been seen since Daredevil Season 3 premiered on Netflix years ago.

While that series has since been established as a separate continuity from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it appears that Hawkeye will blur the lines with the return of D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk — assuming Marvel Studios follows through.

THESE ARE SPOILERS FOR THE EPISODE.

Maya Lopez meets her mysterious Uncle, who is said to be a feared figure in the criminal underworld, in a flashback in the episode.

Maya’s adoptive father in the Marvel Comics universe, Wilson Fisk, appears to have inspired this “uncle.”

However, fans who aren’t familiar with the comics that first introduced Echo aren’t sure what’s going on, and Marvel Studios hasn’t confirmed anything.

Is Maya’s uncle Kingpin, or is it someone else? Continue reading to find out.

D’Onofrio, for one, recently refuted a rumored Marvel leak involving the Kingpin.

Meanwhile, fans believe Wilson Fisk may have purchased Avengers Tower.

Do you think Kingpin will make a comeback on Marvel TV? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

On Wednesdays, Disney(plus) airs a new episode of Hawkeye.

(hashtag)hawkeye spoilers…..Can’t believe I’m living in a timeline where Vincent D’Onofrio is reprising his role as Kingpin pic.twitter.com2hqlRX8Wmr

Welcome back, @vincentdonofrio!! The great (hashtag)WilsonFisk, better known as (hashtag)Kingpin, has returned!!That hand and that suit are unmistakable!!I was expecting you later (in chap 4 or 5) but this quick cameo caught me off guard.The king is coming!! (hashtag)Hawkeye(hashtag)echo(hashtag)Hawkeyeseriespic.twit

This week’s (hashtag)Hawkeye fucking RULED! What an absolute blast it was.

Great action, a cool little oner, and an incredibly captivating and beautiful pre-title sequence (KINGPIN?!).

Things appear to be settling in, and the ClintKate dynamic is improving.

This show is incredible! pic.twitter.com0YGaEhSm00

Personally, I won’t accept another Ralph Bohner from the MCU; it’s not a case of “I hope that’s Kingpin,” but rather “It has to be Kingpin” for me. (hashtag)HawkeyeSeries(hashtag)Hawkeyepic.twitter.comyCZKlFaSAd

(hashtag)Hawkeye Episode 3 might be the best MCU midpoint episode yet.

Some of the best Phase 4 action yet,…

