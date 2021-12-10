‘Hawkeye’: Kate Bishop’s Laika Shirt in Episode 4 Is a Nod to a Specific Detail in Marvel Comics, and Can You Get One?

‘Hawkeye’: Kate Bishop’s Laika Shirt in Episode 4 Is a Nod to a Marvel Comics Detail, and Can You Get One for Yourself?

Marvel has noticed how dedicated fans are to their films and television shows.

‘Laika’ appeared in Russian on a shirt worn by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Hawkeye episode 4.

Most fans would never think of wearing a regular t-shirt to hold a reference.

Hawkeye fans with keen eyes noticed that Kate Bishop’s shirt alluded to a specific detail from Marvel Comics.

Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are characters in a Hawkeye series written by Matt Fraction.

Artist David Aja designed a shirt for Kate Bishop to wear several times during the Hawkeye comic series, which ran from 2012 to 2015.

‘ака,’ the Russian name for Laika, the first living creature in space, was written on it.

Laika was a stray from Russia, hence the name for the Russian lettering.

She made history when she flew into space as a husky-spitz mix.

In Hawkeye, a fan noticed the same Laika shirt.

Given her fondness for Lucky the Pizza Dog, it’s only natural that Kate would adore the historical canine.

From the design to the Russian lettering, the shirt was taken straight from the comics.

You might not know where Aja came up with the design unless you know Russian or have heard the story behind Kate Bishop’s shirt before.

Hailee Steinfeld wore the shirt in the episode while Kate Bishop spoke with Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, giving fans a good look at it.

The Hawkeye Laika shirt features large letters and a triangular design that makes use of negative space to create an image. The white sweatshirt features large Russian letters spelling out “ака.”

Then there’s a black triangle with a notch at the bottom beneath the name.

Sputnik 2 was Laika’s rocket, and Aja intended the shape to represent it.

A silhouette is revealed inside Sputnik 2 after a circular shape is carved out.

As the rocket propels Laika into space, this enigmatic figure emerges.

The nod to Marvel Comics may be intriguing, but several fans are curious if they can get the shirt in person.

While Kate Bishop and Clint Barton fight the Tracksuit Mafia, Echo, and rumors that they’ll be facing Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, fans just want to wear Hawkeye gear for the holidays.

The Hawkeye Laika shirt can be found on a variety of websites, including Redbubble

