Hawkeye: Rogers The Musical Writers Explain How Captain America’s Catchphrase “I Can Do This All Day” Became Well-Known in the MCU

Hawkeye: Rogers The Musical Writers Explain How Captain America’s Catchphrase “I Can Do This All Day” Became Famous in the MCU

The premiere of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show based on the life of Steve Rogers, was one of many surprises for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans in the first episode of Hawkeye.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) takes his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic “Save the City,” written by Marc Shaiman (composer, lyricist) and Scott Wittman (lyricist), who are best known for their work on Hairspray.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Shaiman and Wittman explained why Ant-Man was included in the song despite not being present during the Battle of New York.

We also wondered how Captain America’s famous line, “I can do this all day,” came to be known to the MCU.

When asked if Steve Rogers ever said “I can do this all day” in an interview or in public, Shaiman replied, “No, we had to think about that.”

“With the Marvel people in it, that was definitely something we discussed.”

“He was overheard then,” Wittman continued, “or, although it’s not shown in Marvel movies, you can believe that, at some point, they’ve been interviewed by people, so maybe Natasha said, ‘Oh, stick always with that.'”

“They didn’t clearly learn it from seeing the movies,” Wittman joked. “I could do it all day.”

Because Shaiman and Wittman are well-known on Broadway, we wondered if they wrote Rogers: The Musical as part of the MCU canon, and if their names would appear on the playbills.

“You’ve raised an excellent point.

I believe there was a playbill, but I don’t believe we were given credit.

Shaiman replied, “I believe it’s made up people.”

“Oh, I’d love to be a part of the MCU,” Wittman continued.

“Yeah, we’d be alive right now.”

We would have survived.

Look, Louis [Shaiman’s husband] has it, of course, because he’s a comic book nerd.

It wasn’t written, though…

Oh well, I’m not fond of these people.

What are their names?……

