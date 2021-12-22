‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale and Kate’s Heroic Evolution (Exclusive) by Hailee Steinfeld

Hawkeye’s six-episode debut season came to a close on Wednesday, with a finale that featured big fights, even bigger revelations, and plenty of implications for the Marvel universe’s future.

The season was a true roller coaster for Hailee Steinfeld, who played Kate Bishop, aka Hawkeye (not Lady Hawk) in the Marvel live-action series, as her character went from idolizing Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton, also aka Hawkeye, to working alongside him to fight the dangerous Tracksuit Mafia, their boss, and a Black Widow, all while protecting some very important secret identities.

In a recent phone interview with ET, Steinfeld said of the season, “There’s a lot of depth here, and the stakes are incredibly high.”

When asked to pick a favorite moment from Hawkeye’s first season, Steinfeld narrowed it down to two that perfectly encapsulated her first adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The car chase in episode 3… with Jeremy and myself, we had the time of our lives,” she exclaimed. “I literally had a moment where we shot the first take and I was like, ‘Yeah, this is exactly why I did this.’

This is what it means to be a MCU member.'”

“It was just so amazing,” she continued, “because this show is so beautifully balanced with these grounded characters and these very human emotional conversations, and of course, in perfect MCU fashion, the car chases and wild stunts and fight sequences.”

“It was one of the first times I felt like I’d been in this very character-driven world, and then we were thrown into this car chase, and it was just the most epic thing.”

The return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, who appeared in Kate’s apartment to warn her off of attempting to stop the Red Room-trained assassin from killing Clint, was another favorite scene for Steinfeld.

“Their little girls’ night in over some mac and cheese and hot sauce,” as Steinfeld remembered it.

“That was some of the most enjoyable work I’ve ever done, and Florence is absolutely stunning in that scene,” she exclaimed.

“That was something special, and it was a lot of fun to play through.”

After a tense meeting with.

The best news summary is Infosurhoy.

‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld on the Season Finale and Kate’s Heroic Evolution (Exclusive)