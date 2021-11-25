Hawkeye wears a hearing aid for what reason?

Hawkeye wears a hearing aid for a reason.

Hawkeye, a beloved Marvel character, has returned to our screens, this time in his own miniseries.

A small black hearing aid has been noticed by eagle-eyed fans as a subtle change to the Avengers character.

The hearing aid is mentioned for the first time in this new Disney(plus) film in Clinton Barton’s – Hawkeye’s alter ego – first scene.

Clint Barton wore a hearing aid in the original comics, which the directors decided to bring back.

Why he has one is revealed in episode 2 of the new series.

There’s a montage of Hawkeye’s dangerous missions from previous films, all of which he accomplished without the use of a helmet or other protective gear like Iron Man.

Hawkeye executive producer Trinh Tran said in an interview with Decider, “Clint is a regular guy.”

“He’s not superhuman, and he gets hurt.”

“All of his experiences and events as an Avenger over the last ten years have had an impact on him.

“We want to show that, and we haven’t really had a chance to explore that in the other movies, where you show our heroes being bandaged up and affected by certain events,” says the director.

Hawkeye has been portrayed by Jeremy Renner for ten years.

Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Black Widow (2021) are among his Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances.

In real life, the 50-year-old from California does not use a hearing aid.

There will be six episodes in the miniseries.

Two have been released on Disney(plus) as of November 24, 2021.

The length of each episode is set to be between 50 and 60 minutes.

Hawkeye, played by Jeremy Renner, is joined by Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye Kate Bishop.

