Hawkeye writers were kept in the dark about Black Widow’s post-credits scene by Marvel.

Hawkeye Writers Were Not Informed About Black Widow’s Post-Credits Scene

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Marvel’s Hawkeye Episode 4. Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), the Black Widow, is on a top-secret mission that even the Hawkeye writers’ room was unaware of.

A post-credits scene ending Black Widow jumps to just after Natasha’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, after Yelena reunites with sister-figure Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in-between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) reveals the man responsible for Natasha’s death, making Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) Yelena’s target.

In Hawkeye Episode 4, the vengeful Yelena strikes just as Clint and his protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are unraveling the criminal conspiracy centered around Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox).

After Hawkeye head writer Jonathan Igla pushed for Yelena’s return in the Disney(plus) series, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a secret: Black Widow’s stinger would directly lead into Hawkeye’s events.

“I wasn’t supposed to share it with the rest of the writing staff for a while.”

“There were a few things like that,” Igla told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I gave it my all.”

I like to think of myself as a trustworthy broker, so if someone tells me not to share something, even if I think “Well, the writing staff really needs to know this,” I’ll just trust their process….

For a while, I kept it hidden under my hat.”

Similarly, when screenwriter Eric Pearson wrote the post-credits tag between Yelena and Val at Natasha’s grave, Marvel didn’t tell him what he was setting up.

“I had persuaded Kevin, Lou [D’Esposito], and Victoria [Alonso] that Yelena belonged in our story, and that this was the right place for her next chapter.”

As a result, I believe the scene was set up to support that,” Igla explained.

“As soon as I got the thumbs up, the rest of the writing staff realized we were building pitches around her.”

Pearson, for one, had no idea he was putting Yelena on a retired Clint Barton, the former Ronin, in the wake of Endgame.

Val also makes a brief appearance in the Disney(plus) series The Falcon and…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Marvel Kept Black Widow Post-Credits Scene Secret From Hawkeye Writers