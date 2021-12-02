Hawkeye’s Link to Elektra and The Hand

Hawkeye is now halfway through its run, and the most recent episode of the Disney(plus) series was the show’s biggest yet.

The show not only set up a massive showdown between the lead duo and New York City’s organized crime world, but it also included a potential cameo that the internet can’t stop talking about.

It’s through the latter cameo that the world of street-level Marvel characters could be blown wide open.

Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is rumored to be making a comeback in the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Hawkeye.

In “Echoes,” the third episode of the series, the show went so far as to tease him.

A young Echo is being trained in what appears to be a regular ol’ dojo, as we can see in this image.

It’s clear right away that she’s the best-trained student on the campus.

But how did she get there? Sure, a character like Wilson Fisk has unlimited resources and could hire anyone to train her—but what if he chose a character that most Marvel fans are eager to see return?

Let’s pretend he hired Elektra, which would give Marvel more connective tissue and flesh out the MCU’s street-level corner.

But how do we get there? Through the Tracksuit Mafia, of course.

If Fisk is the “Uncle” reference in Hawkeye Episode Three, there’s no way a character like him would simply oversee a group of bumbling idiots like the ones we’ve seen in the show.

Let’s pretend the Tracksuit Mafia is bigger than we’ve seen.

Are you interested now, if the Tracksuit Mafia is a part of The Hand?

The Hand operates in a similar manner to the Skrulls in Secret Invasion, except they use ninjas instead of aliens.

It’d make sense for a criminal organization like The Hand—which rules the universe’s filthiest underbelly—to have a public-facing group that looks like the Tracksuit Mafia in the series.

Isn’t there a concept called plausible denial?

Hawkeye’s first three episodes are now available to watch on Disney(plus).

What other characters would you like to see make an appearance…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

