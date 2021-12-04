Hawkeye’s Producer Addresses the Series’ Leaks and Rumors

Hawkeye’s Producer Addresses Series Leaks and Rumors

Season 1 of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, the franchise’s newest series to debut on Disney(plus), is now halfway finished.

Fans have been enjoying the series’ portrayal of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), with many anticipating who will be in their orbit.

The guest stars in the show have been the subject of rumors and speculation, with some confirmed (such as Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova) and others still unknown.

Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran addressed fan theories surrounding the series in a recent interview with D23 Magazine (via The Direct), arguing that some of them are “on the money.”

“I try not to read too much into it,” Tran explained, “but it is entertaining at times to see how fans piece together what they think is going on.”

“Sometimes they’re dead on, and other times I’m left scratching my head as to how some of these conclusions were reached.”

Clint Barton must work with the young archer Kate Bishop in Hawkeye to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas while in New York City post-Blip.

Eleanor Bishop is played by Vera Farmiga, The Clown is played by Fra Fee, Swordsman is played by Tony Dalton, Echo is played by Alaqua Cox, William Lopez is played by Zahn McClarnon, and Yelena Belova is played by Florence Pugh in her Black Widow role.

“I’m excited for people to see how we’re interpreting this character in the comics and in her own unique way.”

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, Steinfeld said of Kate Bishop, “She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that.”

“She’s incredibly intelligent, witty, and quick, and her physical ability to do a wide range of tasks is incredible.”

It’s really put me to the test, and it’s given me a reason to stick with it during quarantine.

But I’m really looking forward to seeing how we come up with it all as I continue to develop her.”

Hawkeye premieres new episodes every Wednesday on Disney(plus), which you can try out here if you haven’t already.

