Hawkeye’s Star Remembers “Weird” Zoom Audition

Auditioning for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re doing it all on a computer screen.

Over the last two years, video conferencing has become commonplace, making things like acting auditions easier to conduct during the pandemic.

Fre Fee, who plays Kazi in Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, spoke to ComicBook.com recently about his “awkward” Zoom audition.

“Yeah, it was a Zoom thing,” Fee explained. “I’ve gotten a little bit more used to it now.”

“I mean, it’s the oldest thing when you’re reading scenes that are supposed to be intimate and there’s that thing in the middle of the screen.

But it was strange, and we’d all gotten used to it.

But that’s how it went down, which is why I believe my level of disbelief when I was cast was so high.

Because all I’d done was do a few tips in my bedroom, and now I’m flying to Atlanta to be a part of the MCU? Are you sure someone hasn’t made a terrible, terrible mistake? But thankfully, it was all good.

I knew I was supposed to be there.

It wasn’t a blunder.”

Fee also talked about his surprise at landing the role of Kazi, admitting that he didn’t believe his agent when he first got the call.

The actor described the situation as “completely and utterly insane.”

“My agent called me on a Saturday, which was suspicious because he usually spends his weekends pottering in his garden, and told me I’d been offered this part.

And I believe I was stunned for the first 10 minutes of the phone call order, to the point where he had to call me back and say, “yeah.”

So we just had that conversation.” Since I was a kid, I’ve been a huge fan of, of Marvel stories.

I grew up watching Spiderman cartoons, and since Ironman, I’ve been a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s still one of my favorite movies.

So, I have to say, my mind has been blown.

But it’s been the most amazing experience I’ve ever had.

It’s incredible.”

