Hawk’s Approved 7 Best Christmas Items Mina Starsiak of “Good Bones”

Mina Starsiak Hawk, who plays Mina on Good Bones, is regarded as one of television’s most stylish personalities.

From the adorably chic and casual clothing she wears on her home renovation show with mom Karen E Laine to the home decor items she endorses on social media and in her own home, she has it all.

Since first breaking onto the scene in 2016, Starsiak Hawk has established herself as a style icon in her own right.

Not only does the 37-year-old have her own store in Indianapolis called District Co., where she sells the cutest home goods as well as Two Chicks and a Hammer merchandise, but she also sells some of her must-haves on Amazon and Poshmark!

If you’re looking for the best home decor, the cutest and most comfortable apparel, and so much more, look no further because we’ve rounded up seven of the best, Mina Starsiak Hawk-approved items you’ll need this Christmas!

The Good Bones star is bringing her talents to the library with her first children’s book, Built Together, which was inspired by her own children and business experiences.

The book, which features Barbara Bongini’s illustrations, was a two-year labor of love for Starsiak Hawk.

Starsiak Hawk, who has appeared in several episodes of Good Bones, is always seen wearing her Eddie Bauer Women’s Lodge Down Duffle puffer, which is perfect for those cold, harsh winters.

This women’s down duffle in cadet blue is made for comfort and extends from head to below the knee.

A removable hood and faux fur ruff, fleece interior storm cuffs, and fleece lining in the upper body, collar, and interior storm cuffs provide additional protection, as well as a removable hood and faux fur ruff.

Go to Amazon for more information on this item.

Starsiak Hawk wears these sleeveless basic camis all the time because they are lightweight, breathable, and stretchy to wear in everyday life for a casual look. They are perfect to pair for a relaxed summer look or layered for winter.

The high-neck makes it super chic, and it’s perfect for layering with cardigans, coats, or wearing alone for a fashionable look. Visit Amazon for more information on this item.

Starsiak Hawk’s Instagram Stories are worth watching if you haven’t already.

The native of Indiana…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Hawk’s Approved 7 Best Items You Need for Christmas