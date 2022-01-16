HBO Announces Another Cast Member for ‘The Last of Us’ Series, Giving It An Unofficial 2022 Release Date

HBO Announces Another Cast Member for ‘The Last of Us’ Series, with an Unofficial Release Date of 2022.

Fans of The Last of Us may only have to wait a few months longer for the show’s television adaptation.

So far in January, HBO’s The Last of Us series has received a few exciting updates, including a new cast member and a possible release date of 2022.

HBO appears to be picking up the pace on the show, bringing fans closer to a new perspective on Joel and Ellie’s journey.

The Last of Us has yet to receive an official release date from HBO, but lead actress Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, has dropped a hint.

Ramsey re-shared an IMDb Instagram Stories post that gave a sneak peek at the adaptation, according to TheGamer.

“This upcoming adaptation is already on the radar of video game fans.”

According to the preview, Pedro Pascal will play Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenage girl (Bella Ramsey) across a zombie-infested, post-apocalyptic America.

In addition to the description, IMDb’s post stated that The Last of Us would premiere on HBO Max, HBO’s streaming service, in 2022.

It’s difficult to say whether the series will air this year without HBO’s official confirmation.

For many fans of The Last of Us, however, the news is certainly exciting.

Riley! @stormreid, welcome to the family! https:t.coZEuICumnYkpic.twitter.comr4DLvgs7Yy

HBO confirmed another member of The Last of Us’ cast just hours before Ramsey’s post.

Storm Reid (Euphoria) will guest star as Riley Abel, Ellie’s best friend, according to Deadline.

Riley appeared in The Last of Us: Left Behind, a DLC for the original video game, as she and Ellie set out on their own survival journey before Ellie met Joel.

Riley’s fate in the show is unknown; HBO simply described him as “an orphan in Boston.”

Reid is the latest in a long line of celebrity guests.

Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Nico Parker, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Pierce, and Murray Bartlett were previously announced by HBO.

Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene in the first game, will also return to reprise her role.

All we do is survive, day and night. The @HBO adaptation of (hashtag)TheLastofUs is currently in development.

(hashtag)TLOUDaypic.twitter.comxCKhikKdqp @[email protected]_Dog (hashtag)TLOUDaypic.twitter.comxCKhikKdqp

Fans of HBO were treated to a plethora of options…

