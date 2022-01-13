A new season of ‘Degrassi’ is coming to HBO.

HBO is bringing a new season of ‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ to the network.

A new generation is about to be introduced to Degrassi.

According to HBO Max, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has acquired the streaming rights to all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation and has ordered a new season of the popular Canadian teen franchise.

The new Degrassi series, which will be ten hour-long episodes, will be directed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen.

Filming is set to begin this summer in Toronto, with the premiere set for 2023.

HBO Max will begin streaming the entire library of Next Generation episodes this spring, which will also be broadcast on Cartoon Network at a later date.

Degrassi is a show about high school and the journey of self-discovery it entails.

The updated series, set in Toronto, follows a group of teenagers and school faculty as they live in the shadow of events that both unite and divide them.

The show delves into the hearts and homes of a diverse cast of characters as they search for hope, redemption, and love in their new normal.

“Series after series, the Degrassi franchise continues to make an indelible impact on young viewers looking for trustworthy and authentic storytelling,” Amy Friedman, Warner Bros.’ Head of Kids and Family Programming, said in a statement.

The press release states, “WildBrain continues to masterfully capture high school life in a compelling format that can be enjoyed seamlessly on HBO Max.”

“Perhaps the most exciting aspect of bringing this beloved franchise back to life is transforming it into a true serialized one-hour drama.”

“We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes,” the showrunners Azzopardi and Cohen said in a joint statement.

Degrassi: The Next Generation aired 385 episodes over 14 seasons between 2001 and 2015.

Among the ensemble cast members were Miriam McDonald, Aubrey Graham (later Drake), Lauren Collins, Jake Epstein, Stacey Farber, Shane Kippel, Cassie Steele, Adamo Ruggiero, Shenae Grimes, and Nina Dobrev.

